Primate Ayodele said the international community plans to take the 2027 Nigerian election more seriously than Nigerians themselves

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader warned that some of Tinubu's perceived allies are secretly working against him

Ayodele cautioned that the 2027 election will not be easy for the ruling party if it fails to change its current strategy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned President Bola Tinubu that foreign powers are allegedly preparing to actively combat electoral malpractice in Nigeria's 2027 elections, and that some of those powers are not as friendly to the president as he believes.

The prophecy was shared on Friday, November 20, in a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu about alleged foreign interference ahead of the 2027 general election. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said the international community's interest in the election goes beyond democratic principles, suggesting that some foreign actors are using anti-rigging efforts as a vehicle to challenge Tinubu politically.

"The international community will do everything to fight rigging; they will fight for the voters in Nigeria, they will take it more seriously than Nigerians because, to be honest, they want to fight Tinubu.

"Tinubu knows some of them, but he thinks they are friends, but the 2027 election will show what they want against the president," he said.

APC accused of keeping Tinubu in the dark

Beyond the external threat, Primate Ayodele directed a sharper warning at those within the president's inner circle. He said the people closest to Tinubu are feeding him a distorted picture of Nigeria's realities, and that genuine voices are being pushed to the margins.

"The people surrounding Tinubu are not telling him the truth; they are just lying to him. His advisers are deceiving him, and the president must be extremely careful about the people he feels are helping him. There is no walkover in this election; day by day, the election is getting tougher, and the ruling party have not changed their strategies; they are only making mouth," Ayodele said.

He went further to place specific blame on the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party is shielding the president from hard truths on security, power, and the economy.

Primate Ayodele urges Tinubu to look beyond his advisers and address Nigeria's challenges before the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

"APC is deceiving Tinubu, many things are wrong in terms of security, power, economy, but they are deceiving the president. He must change his strategies before it's too late. He can still make amendments, but the people who will tell him the truth are being sidelined. There is hardship everywhere; Tinubu is working, but people around him are frustrating his plans," he added.

The cleric urged the president to look beyond his advisers and assess the country's situation independently, warning that time to course-correct is running short ahead of the 2027 polls.

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng