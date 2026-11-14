Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, daughter of former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, filed for divorce from Governor Abba Yusuf at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja

Zainab is pursuing a Khul'i divorce, an Islamic procedure that allows a woman to dissolve a marriage by returning her dowry to her husband

Court documents show Governor Yusuf has been summoned to appear on November 17, 2026, to respond to the divorce suit

The second wife of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, has filed for divorce from the governor at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, stating she is prepared to return the dowry he paid on their wedding day.

Zainab is the daughter of former Kano State Governor and senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. She is seeking to end the marriage through Khul'i, an Islamic legal process through which a wife may dissolve a marriage by offering to refund her dowry or provide compensation to her husband.

Rabiu Kwankwaso's daughter reportedly wants to divorce Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Zainab cites lack of love and failed reconciliation

Court documents show that Zainab told the court the marriage had broken down completely, pointing to a persistent absence of love, care, affection, and emotional connection between herself and Governor Yusuf. She added that all attempts to bring the two sides together and save the marriage had come to nothing, and that she was willing to refund the dowry paid on their wedding day as required under the Khul'i process.

Vanguard reported that the court has since summoned Governor Yusuf to appear before it on November 17, 2026, to respond to the suit.

Zainab and Governor Yusuf married on July 29, 2006. The union produced six children over the course of nearly two decades together.

Divorce suit follows reported departure from government house

The filing comes weeks after reports emerged that Zainab had left the Kano Government House and relocated to her father's residence, before later travelling to Abuja. No official statement was issued by either party at the time of her reported departure.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, Zainab's father, is a prominent political figure in Kano who previously served as governor and has remained a central personality in northern Nigerian politics. Governor Yusuf himself is widely regarded as a political ally turned governor within the Kwankwasiyya movement, making the development particularly significant given the intertwined political and family ties between the two men.

Zainab Kwankwaso is set to divorce Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng