A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on a suit filed by Mary Ekpere challenging Oden Ewa's emergence as the APC candidate for Cross River Central Senatorial District

Justice M.G. Umar upheld preliminary objections by the defendants in full, citing several grounds that called the suit's validity into question

APC stakeholders in Cross River reacted to the ruling, calling on party members to unite ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Calabar, Cross River State - A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn the emergence of Oden Ewa as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Cross River Central Senatorial District.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, November 16, 2026, the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1096/2026, was filed by Ms Mary Ekpere, who challenged the APC senatorial primary election held on May 16, 2026, in which Ewa was declared the winner. Ewa and two others were listed as defendants in the case.

Delivering judgment on Friday, November 13, at Court 5 of the Abuja Judicial Division, Justice M.G. Umar upheld preliminary objections filed by the first and second defendants in their entirety.

Federal High Court in Abuja dismisses suit challenging Oden Ewa's emergence as the APC senatorial candidate for Cross River Central ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Court dismisses Ekpere's suit against Ewa

The court held that the suit was statute-barred and therefore incompetent. It further found that Ekpere had no reasonable cause of action, noting that the dispute centred on a pre-primary screening process, which the court considered an internal matter within the democratic processes of a political party.

The court also ruled that Ekpere lacked the locus standi to bring the action because she did not participate in the party's primary election. Additionally, the court held that filing and maintaining the suit amounted to an abuse of court process. On those grounds, the suit was dismissed.

Ewa's counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), said the outcome came as no surprise to his team.

"We have always maintained that Oden Ewa has no case, and this is just a case of trying one's luck," he said. "Fortunately, the court has consigned the suit to the judicial abyss. I think the plaintiff should learn from this and refrain from appealing, as we shall be seeking substantial costs if they do."

APC stakeholders call for unity

The ruling was welcomed by APC stakeholders in Cross River, who used the occasion to call for cohesion within the party before the 2027 elections.

Obeten Obeten, a party stakeholder, said the judgment confirmed Ewa's rightful place as the district's candidate.

"The court has finally spoken, confirming Oden Ewa as the duly elected representative of the Central Senatorial District," he said. "I advise all concerned to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign. We have barely three months to the election, so let us come together and deliver APC candidates."

APC stakeholders urge party members to close ranks and strengthen unity ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @APCNewMedia

Source: Twitter

Ntufam Justin Agbor, an APC stakeholder from Ikom Local Government Area, also welcomed the decision.

"Again, the court has provided further legal backing for Ewa's emergence. It is an indication that he is the people's choice," he said.

"This is an auspicious time for the electorate to come out en masse and vote for APC candidates. Ewa has the capacity and zeal to represent us at the National Assembly."

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NDC candidate Stella Charles dumps party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NDC suffered a setback ahead of the 2027 governorship election after its deputy governorship candidate, Stella Charles Archibong, withdrew from the party’s ticket.

Archibong announced her withdrawal, declaring support for Cross River Governor Bassey Otu’s re-election bid under the Back to South Movement.

Source: Legit.ng