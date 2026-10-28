A Federal High Court in Abuja struck out a cybercrime case filed by the DSS against Sanusi Dankaka over threats involving Kano Governor Abba Yusuf

The DSS had charged Dankaka on two counts after he allegedly threatened to release explicit videos and photos of the governor via Facebook

The prosecution applied to withdraw the case on the day it was listed for hearing, and the defendant's counsel raised no objection

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a cybercrime case brought by the Department of State Services (DSS) against Sanusi Dankaka, a man accused of threatening to release explicit videos and photographs of Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf on Facebook.

Justice Salim Ibrahim ordered the case struck out on Tuesday after the prosecution lawyer, A.Y. Afegbua, applied to withdraw the charge. Dankaka's counsel, Kauna Penzin, did not oppose the application, and the judge delivered a brief ruling ending the matter.

Court dismisses suit against man who threatens to release explicit videos of Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

PM News reported that the withdrawal came despite an earlier adjournment. Justice Ibrahim had previously fixed December 7 for the commencement of trial after Dankaka entered a not-guilty plea. The case was, however, relisted as number 28 on Tuesday's cause list before the application to drop it was made.

Lano: The charges against Dankaka

The DSS filed the two-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/699/2026, on October 22, alleging that the offences were committed in October 2026. Dankaka was the sole defendant named in the charge.

The first count alleged that Dankaka, along with others still at large, used his Facebook page under the name "Sanusi Dankaka Yahaya" to attempt a malicious publication from Jos North Local Government Area in Plateau State. He was said to have claimed he held explicit videos and photographs of Governor Yusuf and threatened to make them public. The DSS said this conduct violated Section 27(1)(6) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended, and was punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law.

The second count went further, alleging that Dankaka and accomplices at large actually published the claim via the same Facebook account. The DSS argued that Dankaka knew the content was false but shared it anyway to cause the governor annoyance, inconvenience, insult and damage to his reputation. This count was also framed as an offence under Section 24(1) of the Cybercrimes Act.

With the prosecution's withdrawal accepted by the court, the case has now been formally closed without a trial taking place.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf withdraws suit against man who threatened to release his explicit videos. Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf speaks on Kwankwaso's politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano politics trended after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sent a caution to the leader of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor gave the warning while addressing party supporters at the APC senatorial primary election in the state on Monday, May 18.

Governor Yusuf told his estranged political godfather that his silence was not an act of cowardice and that he would speak out if pushed to it.

Source: Legit.ng