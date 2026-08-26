The Kano State Government declared Tuesday, September 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark Takutaha, an annual religious and traditional procession

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approved the directive, which was formally communicated to commissioners, permanent secretaries, and heads of agencies

Takutaha, observed every 19th of Rabi'ul Awwal, commemorates the seventh-day naming ceremony after the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Kano State Government has declared Tuesday, September 1, 2026, a work-free day for civil servants across the state to observe Takutaha, the annual religious and traditional procession.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approved the announcement, which was formally addressed to senior government officials including commissioners, permanent secretaries, and heads of state agencies.

Kano observes work-free day: "An occasion of deep communal and spiritual importance". Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the directive was published in Circular No. 7/2026, signed by Abba A. Danguguwa, Permanent Secretary of the Establishment Directorate in the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

Danguguwa issued the statement on behalf of the Head of Service. The circular noted that the holiday falls on the 19th of Rabi'ul Awwal, 1448AH.

What Is Takutaha?

Takutaha is a centuries-old celebration held on the 19th of Rabi'ul Awwal each year. It commemorates the seventh-day naming ceremony following the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and carries deep spiritual and cultural significance for residents of Kano.

The occasion draws large crowds from across the state and beyond. Participants dress in colourful traditional attire and march through the ancient city in procession, chanting praises of the Prophet in groups.

Many make their way to Twin Dala and Goron Dutse hills, where they climb to share meals, feast, and enjoy religious performances while overlooking Kano.

Kano government's message to civil servants

In its declaration, the Kano State Government described Takutaha as an occasion of deep communal and spiritual importance. Officials urged civil servants to use the day for prayers and reflection, seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity in Kano and Nigeria as a whole.

The government also confirmed that essential services will continue to operate normally throughout the holiday.

2 public holidays in August 2026

Recall that Nigeria has two public holidays scheduled for August 2026, covering both religious and cultural observances.

Isese Day falls on Thursday, August 20, and four Southwest states are set to observe it as a work-free day.

Eid ul-Mawlid comes up later in August, with its date depending on moon sighting and authorities' confirmation.

Public holiday: British High Commission in Nigeria to close

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the British High Commission in Nigeria announced it will be closed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in observance of Eid al-Mawlud.

The announcement was made via the official UK in Nigeria X account, which also extended greetings to those marking the occasion.

The closure applies to official business at the High Commission on that date.

Source: Legit.ng