Prof. Timothy Ornguga submitted a resignation letter dated November 13, 2026, stepping down as Benue State Attorney-General

Ornguga addressed his resignation to Governor Hyacinth Alia through the SSG, with an official receipt stamp dated November 16, 2026

The Commissioner for Information said he was unaware of the resignation when contacted for comment

Benue State's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Timothy Ornguga, has resigned from office, barely 14 months after his appointment.

Ornguga dated his resignation letter November 13, 2026, addressing it to Governor Hyacinth Alia through the Secretary to the State Government. The letter, titled "Resignation from the Appointment as Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Benue State," took immediate effect. An official receipt stamp on the document shows it was received on November 16, 2026.

Benue Attorney-General reportedly resigns from Gov. Alia's government Photo Credit: @HyacinthAlia

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that in the letter, Ornguga said he had served the state for one year, two months and two weeks. He thanked Governor Alia for the confidence placed in him and for the opportunity to serve.

Ornguga's media aide confirms exit

Jude Ekpendu, the media aide to the former commissioner, confirmed the resignation when contacted.

The reasons behind his departure remain unclear. Benue State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Solomon Iorpev, said he had no knowledge of the development when reached for comment, leaving the circumstances surrounding the resignation unresolved.

Ornguga was among the commissioners appointed by Governor Alia after the latter took office in 2023. His exit adds to the list of changes within the Benue State executive in recent months.

Source: Legit.ng