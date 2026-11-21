Two condemned inmates, Segun and Abraham, broke out of the Oke-Kura Ilorin custodial centre in Kwara State in the early hours of Wednesday

One of the escaped inmates, Abraham, had previously broken out of another custodial facility before being transferred to Oke-Kura

The Nigerian Correctional Service launched a manhunt and placed the facility under tight security after the escape

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kwara State - Two condemned inmates have broken out of the Oke-Kura custodial centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, prompting a manhunt by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The two men, identified only as Segun and Abraham, fled in the early hours of Wednesday by breaking through and scaling the facility's perimeter wall.

One of them, Abraham, had a prior escape on record. He had previously broken out of the Mandala custodial centre, was rearrested, and was subsequently transferred to Oke-Kura, from which he has now fled again.

Following the incident, the Oke-Kura facility was placed under heightened security, with officers put on full alert to prevent any further developments.

NCoS acknowledges negligence

As reported by Channels Television, Sylvester Mwakuche, the head of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kwara State, addressed the incident on Thursday in Ilorin.

He said preliminary findings pointed to some level of negligence among staff, which he called unfortunate and unacceptable, and vowed that the service would get to the root of the matter.

Mwakuche expressed frustration, noting that officers had no obvious reason to let their guard down given their conditions of service.

"The Honourable Minister is not happy. Mr. President won't be happy. Salaries are not being owed. Their welfare has been improved. Promotions have also been ongoing yearly, no backlogs. Promotional arrears paid. So I wouldn't know the reason why such an unfortunate incident should happen," he said.

He said the facility remains committed to its core mandate of keeping inmates in safe custody while treating them humanely.

"We have to also drive our mandate that says we should keep them in safe custody. I've admonished the staff. I've also admonished the inmates. And I know that it will not occur again," Mwakuche added.

A manhunt is currently under way to rearrest both Segun and Abraham.

Prison Break: Police track, arrest fleeing inmate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Police Command rearrested Kabiru Oyedun, one of the inmates who broke out of jail from the Ilesa Correctional Centre in Osun State.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed Oyedun's arrest in a statement and noted that the 39-year-old Oyedun was tracked in Ayobo by operatives.

The government has offered N5 million cash reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the recapture of the remaining fleeing suspects.

Source: Legit.ng