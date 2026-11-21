Singapore Announces 96-Hour Visa-Free Transit to Holders of These 3 Travel Documents
- Singapore announced a 96-hour Visa Free Transit Facility (VFTF) available to holders of specific travel documents
- The facility covers three documents, including the PRC Travel Document, Hong Kong SAR Document of Identity, and Macau SAR Travel Permit
- Ordinary, diplomatic, public affairs, or service PRC passport holders are explicitly excluded from the transit arrangement
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Singapore has announced a 96-hour Visa Free Transit Facility (VFTF) for travellers passing through the city-state to or from a third country, with eligibility tied to three specific travel documents.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore confirmed that the facility applies to holders of:
- The People's Republic of China (PRC) Travel Document
- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Document of Identity (DOI)
- The Macau SAR Travel Permit.
Who qualifies for Singapore's VFTF
The transit window allows qualifying travellers up to 96 hours in Singapore without a visa, provided they are transiting to or from a third country. The arrangement is designed to ease the movement of travellers holding these specific documents as they pass through one of Southeast Asia's busiest travel hubs.
However, the facility comes with a clear exclusion. Holders of ordinary, diplomatic, public affairs, or service PRC passports are not eligible and would need to follow the standard visa application process to pass through Singapore.
Key documents covered by the facility
The three documents covered under the VFTF serve populations with specific travel circumstances. The PRC Travel Document is issued to Chinese nationals in certain situations distinct from a standard passport. The Hong Kong SAR Document of Identity is a travel document for Hong Kong permanent residents who are not Chinese nationals, while the Macau SAR Travel Permit serves a similar function for eligible Macau residents.
Travellers holding any of these documents and looking to use Singapore as a transit point can find full eligibility details and application requirements on the ICA's official entry requirements page.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Singapore announced 13 countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free transit of 96 hours.
New Zealand: Conditions to qualify for visa waiver
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced four conditions for citizens of 13 countries to qualify for a short-stay visitor visa waiver.
The rules include a key restriction: travellers must arrive from Australia and hold an eligible Australian visa. Those flying directly from their home country may not qualify.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng