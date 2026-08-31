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Tinubu Names David Umahi to New Role in Major Move
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Tinubu Names David Umahi to New Role in Major Move

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appoints David Umahi as Deputy Director General in the APC 2027 campaign council
  • In a message, Senator Umahi urged regional support for President Tinubu, tying infrastructure projects to his re-election
  • The minister highlighted federal road improvements as crucial for agriculture and community development

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu has appointed David Umahi, minister of works, to a role in the party’s 223-member presidential campaign council.

Legit.ng reports that Umahi was appointed Deputy Director General Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Minister of Works David Umahi as Deputy Director General for Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation in the 223-member 2027 presidential campaign council.
President Tinubu appoints Umahi as Deputy Director General, Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation, in the APC 2027 presidential campaign council. Photo credit: @realdaveumahi, @NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

The move confirms that campaigning for the January 2027 elections is already underway.

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The ruling party is assembling its organisational structure in preparation for the contest.

Umahi urges re-election of Tinubu

Meanwhile, Umahi has called on residents of Ebonyi, Benue, Enugu, Cross River and other states to vote for President Tinubu in the 2027 elections, saying it is the surest way to ensure ongoing federal road projects in their areas are completed.

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As reported by This Day, Umahi made the appeal during a weekend inspection of the Cross River-Ebonyi-Benue-Abuja Trans-Saharan Highway, describing the construction as evidence of Tinubu's personal commitment to communities that federal infrastructure had long overlooked.

Why Umahi wants Tinubu re-elected

The minister stated that the project's completion depended entirely on Tinubu remaining in office, arguing that no other candidate would bring the same level of dedication to it.

Tribune Online quoted Umahi as saying:

"By the end of 2031, which will be the end of President Bola Tinubu's second tenure if he is re-elected, these projects and roads would have been fully completed. I commend the President very highly."
David Umahi explains why he wants President Bola Tinubu re-elected, saying the project's completion depends on Tinubu remaining in office.
Senator David Umahi backs President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, citing infrastructure projects. Photo credit: Senator Engineer David Nweze Umahi, CON
Source: UGC

Umahi described President Tinubu's intervention as extraordinary, particularly for farming communities in Benue that had no federal roads linking them to wider markets.

The Ebonyi APC chieftain said:

"I think the President is a miracle to these communities because without this intervention, many of them would not have been able to move their agricultural produce, vehicles and machinery."

Furthermore, he acknowledged the financial constraints facing the government but insisted that work was progressing across multiple locations, including Ibadan, Ijebu Ode and the Lagos coastal highway corridor.

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Umahi calls for appreciation of Tinubu

The minister urged Nigerians in the affected states to publicly recognise the federal government's efforts rather than take them for granted.

Umahi said:

"I want the public to appreciate what the president is doing. I appeal to the communities in Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River and other parts of the country to acknowledge and appreciate the federal government's intervention."

He also placed blame on past administrations for the alleged infrastructure gaps, saying earlier presidential action could have prevented the current backlog of neglected roads.

He added:

"If previous presidents had intervened in this manner, perhaps we would not be in the kind of situation we are facing today."

Umahi said Tinubu had approved funding and released mobilisation payments for the Trans-Saharan corridor despite the government's heavy project commitments, crediting the president for pushing ahead under difficult fiscal conditions.

Read more on Umahi

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Tinubu gives fresh appointment to Deputy Senate President Jibrin

Umahi speaks on possibility of resigning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umahi vowed to resign if the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project fails quality tests.

The former Ebonyi state governor declared his readiness to subject the work to independent testing.

The APC chieftain dismissed concerns about the contractor’s background, insisting that the focus should be on the quality of work delivered rather than perceptions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCBenue StateEbonyi StateDavid Umahi
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