Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest sparked a debate by ranking Imo people above other Igbo states in terms of lifestyle and spending

The socialite made the comparison at interior designer Vintage's birthday party, citing a staggering $500,000 watch purchase as proof

Cubana Chiefpriest drew a sharp contrast between Imo and Anambra people, claiming the difference lies not in wealth but in how money is spent

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has stirred conversation online after boldly declaring that Imo people are the biggest spenders in Igbo land, outranking their counterparts from Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia.

The socialite made the remarks at a birthday celebration for interior designer Vintage, where he used a jaw-dropping $500,000 (roughly ₦705 million) watch purchase as the centrepiece of his argument.

Cubana Chiefpriest brags about Imo state indigenes lavish lifestyle. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest on Imo vs Anambra Spending

In a post he shared, the barman said:

"We have Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, but it's we Imo that have more doings and the baddest in Igbo land. See what we have done, premium! Look at how we spent $500K (₦705 million) on a watch. An Anambra man will rather use that money to buy land. But we Imo people do it again and again, that's who we are."

For Cubana Chiefpriest, an Indigene of Imo state, the argument is less about which state produces wealthier individuals and more about what those individuals choose to do with their fortune. He portrayed Imo indigenes as people who embrace grand, luxury-driven gestures without hesitation, while positioning Anambra people as more conservative with their spending, favouring land and property investment over flashy purchases.

Cubana Chiefpriest, who has built his brand on the intersection of nightlife, luxury and social media visibility, made no apologies for where Imo people stand in that debate. To him, the willingness to spend big, repeatedly and publicly, is precisely what sets his people apart.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares the difference between Anambra and Imo. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest naming biggest spender in South East is below:

Chiefpriest shows off new US mansion

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest became a landlord in the United States.

He announced on social media that he purchased a home in Houston, Texas, for the benefit of his children.

In a video shared on his social media page, the flamboyant entertainer revealed that the decision was driven entirely by his family situation rather than any personal desire to relocate.

Source: Legit.ng