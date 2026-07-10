Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Saudi Arabia Releases Official List of Only 3 African Countries Eligible for eVisa in 2026
People

Saudi Arabia Releases Official List of Only 3 African Countries Eligible for eVisa in 2026

by  Victor Duru
2 min read
  • The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially listed only three African countries whose citizens qualify for its eVisa in 2026
  • The eVisa grants a one-year, multiple-entry permit allowing stays of up to 90 days for tourism and Umrah visits, Legit.ng confirmed
  • Over 40 African nations, including West African countries, were excluded from Saudi Arabia's 66-country eligibility list, with only three making it

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that only three African countries are included in its official list of 66 nations whose citizens can apply for a tourist eVisa in 2026, leaving the vast majority of the continent without access to the simplified entry scheme.

The Kingdom published the eligibility criteria through its official tourism visa portal, outlining a fast-track online application process for qualifying nationals seeking to explore the country.

Planning a trip to Saudi Arabia? Only 3 African countries are eligible for eVisa in 2026
Saudi Arabia names only three African countries eligible for its eVisa in 2026. Photo Credit: Brendan Smialowski
Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia names only 3 African countries

Of the 66 countries whose citizens qualify for the eVisa, only Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa represent the African continent.

Read also

Saudi Arabia releases tourism and stopover visa fees, eligibility, requirements and stay duration

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Citizens of all other African nations are not eligible under the current scheme and must go through alternative visa application channels to enter Saudi Arabia.

The narrow inclusion of African countries has drawn attention, given the size of the continent's Muslim population, many of whom travel to Saudi Arabia for religious purposes each year.

What the Saudi eVisa covers

The tourist eVisa is valid for one year from the date of issue and permits multiple entries into the Kingdom. Holders may stay for a cumulative total of up to 90 days during that period.

Eligible visitors can use the visa to attend events, go on leisure trips, visit family and relatives, and perform Umrah — the Islamic pilgrimage that can be undertaken outside the Hajj season. The visa explicitly excludes activities such as studying and does not cover Hajj.

Saudi Arabia described the online application process as quick and straightforward, positioning the eVisa as part of a broader push to attract international tourists to its varied geography, which ranges from the mountain terrain of Abha to the Red Sea coastlines and the vast dunes of the Empty Quarter.

Read also

Japan releases list of only 3 African countries eligible for visa-free entry

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a new national visa platform.

Countries eligible for Saudi's eVisa in 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had released a list of countries eligible for its eVisa in 2026.

We shared details about Saudi Arabia's newly launched electronic visa system, which now offers online access to citizens from 66 nations for travel in 2026.

This streamlined process opens the Kingdom's doors to international tourists, allowing multiple entries for up to 90 days within a year, thereby enhancing its global tourism appeal.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
Hot:
Good evening message Public holidays Nicholas riccio Lauren shehadi