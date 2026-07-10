The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially listed only three African countries whose citizens qualify for its eVisa in 2026

The eVisa grants a one-year, multiple-entry permit allowing stays of up to 90 days for tourism and Umrah visits, Legit.ng confirmed

Over 40 African nations, including West African countries, were excluded from Saudi Arabia's 66-country eligibility list, with only three making it

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that only three African countries are included in its official list of 66 nations whose citizens can apply for a tourist eVisa in 2026, leaving the vast majority of the continent without access to the simplified entry scheme.

The Kingdom published the eligibility criteria through its official tourism visa portal, outlining a fast-track online application process for qualifying nationals seeking to explore the country.

Saudi Arabia names only three African countries eligible for its eVisa in 2026. Photo Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia names only 3 African countries

Of the 66 countries whose citizens qualify for the eVisa, only Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa represent the African continent.

Citizens of all other African nations are not eligible under the current scheme and must go through alternative visa application channels to enter Saudi Arabia.

The narrow inclusion of African countries has drawn attention, given the size of the continent's Muslim population, many of whom travel to Saudi Arabia for religious purposes each year.

What the Saudi eVisa covers

The tourist eVisa is valid for one year from the date of issue and permits multiple entries into the Kingdom. Holders may stay for a cumulative total of up to 90 days during that period.

Eligible visitors can use the visa to attend events, go on leisure trips, visit family and relatives, and perform Umrah — the Islamic pilgrimage that can be undertaken outside the Hajj season. The visa explicitly excludes activities such as studying and does not cover Hajj.

Saudi Arabia described the online application process as quick and straightforward, positioning the eVisa as part of a broader push to attract international tourists to its varied geography, which ranges from the mountain terrain of Abha to the Red Sea coastlines and the vast dunes of the Empty Quarter.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a new national visa platform.

Countries eligible for Saudi's eVisa in 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had released a list of countries eligible for its eVisa in 2026.

We shared details about Saudi Arabia's newly launched electronic visa system, which now offers online access to citizens from 66 nations for travel in 2026.

This streamlined process opens the Kingdom's doors to international tourists, allowing multiple entries for up to 90 days within a year, thereby enhancing its global tourism appeal.

Source: Legit.ng