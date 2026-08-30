President Bola Ahmed Tinubu left Abuja on Sunday morning, August 30, 2026, for Europe to start a three-week annual leave

The incumbent Nigerian leader's first stop is London, United Kingdom (UK), before continuing to other parts of Europe

President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria ahead of campaigns for the January 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu departed Abuja on Sunday, August 30, 2026, bound for Europe, where he will spend three weeks on annual leave.

Legit.ng reports that Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, confirmed the trip in an official statement on the same day.

President Bola Tinubu departs Abuja on Sunday, August 30, 2026, for Europe on a three-week annual leave. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The presidential spokesperson disclosed that London would be the first destination on the president's European itinerary.

The statement described the trip as a working vacation, indicating that Tinubu will continue to carry out official duties during his time abroad.

Tinubu to return before 2027 campaign

Onanuga stated that his principal is expected to return to Nigeria once the vacation ends, in time to throw himself into what he described as a hectic campaign season ahead of the January 2027 general elections.

The statement did not specify which other European countries the president plans to visit during the three-week break, nor did it detail what working engagements, if any, have been lined up for his time in London.

Read Onanuga's full statement on President Tinubu's leave via the X (formerly Twitter) post below:

Tinubu’s vacation: What constitution says

Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to oversee the affairs of Nigeria during President Tinubu’s absence.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu has embarked on several foreign private trips since he assumed office in May 2023.

The constitution requires the president to write the National Assembly, informing it of his plan to proceed on vacation. It is not immediately clear if President Tinubu did so.

Section 145 (1) states that:

“Whenever the President transmits to the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary such functions shall be discharged by the vice-president as acting president.”

Section 145 (2) adds:

"In the event that the President is unable or fails to transmit the written declaration mentioned in subsection (1) of this section within 21 days, the National Assembly shall, by a resolution made by a simple majority of the vote of each House of the National Assembly, mandate the Vice-President to perform the functions of the office of the President as Acting President until the President transmits a letter to the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives that he is now available to resume his functions as President.’’

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu gains spiritual backing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Council of the Tijaniyya worldwide prayed for Tinubu, asking God to grant him good health, peace, and continued guidance in leading Nigeria.

The prayers were offered during a condolence visit to President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, according to a statement released by Sunday Dare, the Nigerian leader's special adviser on media and public communications.

Source: Legit.ng