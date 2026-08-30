The Southeast chapter of Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria held a meeting in Owerri on Saturday, August 29, to plan a campaign for Tinubu's re-election

The group said it would approach Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders and elder statesmen to lead a delegation to Peter Obi

Group leader Franklin Ngoforo argued that supporting Tinubu now could help the Southeast secure the presidency in the future

A pro-President Bola Tinubu group in the Southeast has announced plans to lobby prominent Igbo leaders to persuade former Anambra State governor Peter Obi to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and back Tinubu's re-election bid.

The Southeast chapter of the Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria (RHGN) reached this resolution at a meeting held in Owerri on Saturday, August 29, which focused on how to deliver votes for President Tinubu across all five Southeast states, Vanguard reported.

Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu are key figures in the emerging political calculations ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

Source: Twitter

Franklin Ngoforo, the group's regional leader, said the RHGN would approach Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the leadership of Senator John Azuta Mbata, as well as respected elder statesmen Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, to form a delegation that would engage Obi directly.

Why the Group Wants Obi to Step Down for Tinubu

Ngoforo was clear that the move was not meant to diminish Obi's standing or undermine his political relevance. Instead, he framed it as a strategic appeal rooted in the long-term interests of the Igbo people.

He argued that Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in May 2026, should weigh what the Southeast stands to gain from forging a political alliance with the Southwest against the immediate pursuit of a presidential ticket.

"The issue is bigger than one election and bigger than one individual," Ngoforo said, adding that the real question before Ndigbo is how to turn today's alliances into tomorrow's presidency.

The Southeast's Calculated Gamble

The group's reasoning centres on the constitutional limit facing President Tinubu. Ngoforo pointed out that if re-elected in 2027, Tinubu cannot seek a third term, which would open the door for the Southeast to push for the presidency in the subsequent election cycle.

He said that backing the Southwest now, while building firm political agreements, could generate the goodwill and reciprocal obligations needed for the Southeast to mount a credible, uncontested presidential bid when power next returns to the South.

Rather than treating 2027 purely as a contest to be won or lost, Ngoforo urged Ndigbo to see it as a chance to accumulate strategic political capital across regions.

He also sought to reassure Obi directly, saying that stepping aside in 2027 would not mark the end of his presidential ambitions but simply a deferral to a more favourable moment.

Source: Legit.ng