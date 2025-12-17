The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged Igbo people across the world to end agitations for a separate Biafran nation

Umahi argued that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has addressed long-standing grievances through inclusion and integration

Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB, seeking Igbo secession, has been declared a terrorist group by Nigerian authorities

FCT, Abuja - David Umahi, Minister of Works, on Wednesday, December 17, downplayed the significance of the Biafra agitation.

According to the former Ebonyi State governor, “we are better as Nigeria.”

Umahi addresses Biafra agitation

The minister, a key cabinet member of President Bola Tinubu’s government, spoke at an end-of-year press briefing.

He said:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, having done all these things, that there will be no need for agitation of Biafra again. And, I watched Arise this morning, and they were talking about it. And Reuben Abati said, 'look, there is no region that is not talking about marginalisation'."

He continued:

"They talk about that we've never been president. If I've never been president since, is it Bola Ahmed Tinubu that will make it overnight by ceding his own position? No, he has to complete his two tenures. We are comfortable with what he is doing; we've been included."

The minister added:

"People talk about the effect of civil war. By including us, it means it's the right step. Whatever that went wrong, he (Tinubu) has the capacity and the good heart to redeem it. It wasn't just south-east, south-south is part of it. So, I want to boldly say that there is no need for Biafra agitation. We are better in Nigeria. Look at our resources in southwest, in north, all over the country. And so under this kind, high-hearted president who has included us, it (Biafra agitation) is not being wise."

Legit.ng reports that while most Nigerians view the civil war over the breakaway state of Biafra as an unfortunate chapter best left in the past, for the Igbo people who fought for secession, it remains a life-defining event.

The conflict led to a bitter three-year crisis in which more than one million people were killed.

Igbos often complain of marginalisation, accusing successive governments of failing to develop their areas, the BBC noted.

In the last few years, there has been a resurgence of support for a breakaway state of Biafra led by the banned group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is presently serving a life jail term in Sokoto.

