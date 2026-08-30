Several countries allow international students to bring their spouse and children through dependent visas or residence permits

Rules differ widely across destinations, with some countries allowing accompanying spouses to work full-time

The UK has tightened its rules since January 2024, limiting which students can bring family members along

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

For married students and parents weighing the decision to study abroad, leaving family behind is often the hardest part.

Across 14 countries, however, immigration rules exist that may allow eligible international students to have their spouses and children join them during their studies.

"Leaving family behind is often the hardest part": Study abroad with your loved ones in 14 countries. Photo credit: Juststock, Daniel de la Hoz

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, the conditions attached to these arrangements vary significantly.

Some destinations grant accompanying spouses the right to work, while others impose restrictions or require prior approval from immigration authorities.

Countries with relatively open family policies

Australia and Canada both allow eligible students to include dependants in their visa applications or apply for family visas after arriving.

In Australia, dependants of postgraduate students may have unrestricted work rights, while those accompanying undergraduate students can generally work up to 48 hours per fortnight.

According to The Nation, Canada offers eligible spouses an open work permit for the duration of the applicable immigration permission.

Germany requires applicants to show sufficient funds, appropriate accommodation, a marriage certificate, a spouse aged over 18, and basic German-language ability, along with enrolment in a programme lasting at least one year. Eligible spouses may also work in Germany.

Denmark and Finland are also among the more accommodating destinations. Denmark, where applications are handled through the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), allows eligible dependants to work full-time once their residence permit is granted.

Sweden, the Netherlands, and New Zealand round out the group of countries with residence permit routes for family members, though the Netherlands does not automatically grant work rights to a partner admitted through a student's permit.

Countries with stricter or more specific rules

The United Kingdom introduced tighter rules in January 2024, restricting dependant visas mainly to students on PhD programmes, other doctoral qualifications, or certain research-based higher degrees.

Students on government scholarships covering full tuition and living costs, on programmes longer than six months, may also qualify.

Eligible dependants include a spouse, civil partner, or an unmarried partner who has lived with the student for at least two years.

In the United States, dependants of F-1 visa holders apply for an F-2 visa covering spouses and unmarried children under 21. A key restriction applies: spouses on F-2 status cannot work.

Singapore is among the most restrictive. Students on a Student Pass generally cannot bring dependants during undergraduate or most postgraduate programmes, and family members may instead need to apply for a Long-Term Visit Pass.

Malaysia allows dependants under a Dependant Pass, but this is mainly available to students on long-term programmes such as master's or PhD courses. Applications go through Education Malaysia Global Services.

Hong Kong permits dependants for full-time non-local students enrolled in local degree programmes, including same-sxx spouses where documentation meets the relevant requirements, though dependants generally cannot work without separate permission.

China offers the S1 visa for family members of foreigners residing there for more than 180 days, and the S2 visa for shorter stays.

Students are advised to confirm the current requirements with the relevant immigration authority before committing to any travel or study arrangements.

UK lists documents foreign students must have

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UK Visas & Immigration urged international students to begin their visa applications immediately after receiving exam results.

The official UKVI post listed six key requirements, including a valid passport and Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies.

UKVI has warned that late applications risk delays in visa decisions, with little time left to respond to official requests.

Source: Legit.ng