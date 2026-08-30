Tinubu appoints Sanwo-Olu as South-West Zonal Campaign Coordinator for the 2027 APC Presidential Campaign Council

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will lead mobilisation efforts across the South-West region ahead of the election

The appointment underscores APC’s strategy to strengthen its political influence in the South-West

President Bola Tinubu has officially appointed Lagos State Governor, H.E Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the Zonal Campaign Coordinator for the South-West in the 2027 APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Sanwo-Olu’s role in APC campaign

President Tinubu Gives Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu New Appointment

Source: Facebook

Governor Sanwo-Olu will play a key role in mobilising support across the South-West region for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

His appointment highlights the trust placed in him by the party leadership to strengthen grassroots engagement and ensure effective coordination.

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Strengthening APC’s south-west strategy

The South-West remains a crucial zone in Nigeria’s political landscape, and Sanwo-Olu’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to consolidate APC’s influence in the region.

His leadership experience in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, is expected to bring organisational strength to the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng