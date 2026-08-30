President Tinubu Gives Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu New Appointment
- Tinubu appoints Sanwo-Olu as South-West Zonal Campaign Coordinator for the 2027 APC Presidential Campaign Council
- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will lead mobilisation efforts across the South-West region ahead of the election
- The appointment underscores APC’s strategy to strengthen its political influence in the South-West
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President Bola Tinubu has officially appointed Lagos State Governor, H.E Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the Zonal Campaign Coordinator for the South-West in the 2027 APC Presidential Campaign Council.
Sanwo-Olu’s role in APC campaign
Governor Sanwo-Olu will play a key role in mobilising support across the South-West region for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
His appointment highlights the trust placed in him by the party leadership to strengthen grassroots engagement and ensure effective coordination.
See the X post below:
Strengthening APC’s south-west strategy
The South-West remains a crucial zone in Nigeria’s political landscape, and Sanwo-Olu’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to consolidate APC’s influence in the region.
His leadership experience in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, is expected to bring organisational strength to the campaign.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.