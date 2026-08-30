Peter Ibrahim Gyendyeng, a Christian and former federal lawmaker, commissioned a Juma'at Mosque for Muslims in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State

The gesture came at a time when tensions between Christians and Muslims in parts of Plateau state have been running high

Pastors, Reverends, and members of the Christian community attended the commissioning ceremony alongside Muslim worshippers

Plateau state - A Christian man has built a Juma'at Mosque for Muslims in Gana Ropp community, located in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state, in a move widely hailed as a powerful act of interfaith solidarity.

Peter Ibrahim Gyendyeng, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented the Barkin Ladi/Bassa Constituency, funded and oversaw the construction of the worship centre. He said the project was intended to serve as a symbol of unity between Christians and Muslims in the area.

Former lawmaker Peter Ibrahim Gyendyeng commissions a Juma’at Mosque he built for Muslims in Gana Ropp, Plateau state. Photo credit: Isah Muhammad Bature

Source: Facebook

The commissioning drew a diverse crowd, with Pastors, Reverends, and other Christian community members attending alongside Muslim worshippers, Daily Trust reported.

Why Gyendyeng Built the Mosque

Speaking at the commissioning, Gyendyeng explained that cash gifts to members of a community offer only temporary relief. He said building a place of worship would serve as a lasting contribution, one that would outlive any monetary handout.

He added that he wanted to give the Muslim community something they truly cherished, a permanent space where they could pray for the peace and development of the country.

The development comes as some parts of Plateau State, including Barkin Ladi, have seen strained relations between Christian and Muslim residents in recent times, making the gesture carry added significance.

Chief Imam Reacts to the Project

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Ladan Gana Ropp, said the community was deeply moved by the gesture, particularly because Gyendyeng no longer holds any political position.

"Honestly, we were happy when he built the Mosque. He is not holding any political position now but was still able to do a project of this kind. We have never experienced any project like this in the area until now. We really appreciate it and it has given us a sense of belonging. If he gives us money, we will spend it and finish it, but this project, we will never forget it," he said.

The Chief Imam added that attendees prayed collectively for Gyendyeng, the Plateau state government, and Nigeria during the commissioning ceremony.

"People of this character can change others' mindset towards unity and harmony," Sheikh Ladan said.

He also called on both Christians and Muslims across Plateau State to embrace peace, tolerance, and unity for the good of all.

Over 50 Muslim and Christian Leaders Sign Interfaith Peace Accord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that More than 50 Muslim and Christian leaders signed an interfaith peace accord in Abuja on Wednesday, August 12, formally launching a new body aimed at promoting religious harmony across Nigeria.

The signing ceremony was organised by the Muslim World League, a Saudi Arabia-based Islamic non-governmental organisation, and brought together clerics, government officials and traditional leaders from across the country.

Source: Legit.ng