President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Senate Deputy President Barau Jibrin to a key role in the APC's 223-member 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

Jibrin, a Kano-born ally of Tinubu, will work with northern National Assembly principal officers as part of the re-election drive

Nigeria's 2027 presidential election is set for January 16, 2027, with Tinubu facing about 18 opposition candidates, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has named Barau Jibrin, deputy president of the senate, as the Deputy Director General North III of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party formally organises its push to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.

Legit.ng reports that Jibrin, who hails from Kano state, is a key political ally of Tinubu.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin gets a key role as the APC gears up its campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s second term in 2027. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @barauijibrin

Source: Twitter

Jibrin joins Tinubu’s 2027 campaign team

Jibrin will work primarily with some principal officers of the National Assembly of northern extraction.

According to Premium Times, the 223-member Presidential Campaign Council will serve as the main body driving Tinubu’s re-election effort.

It will oversee political mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, and the planning and coordination of campaign activities across the country.

The presidency explained that Tinubu had charged members of the council to work tirelessly to secure the ruling APC’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The president also urged leaders of the various directorates to reach out to other party members who were not formally listed but could contribute to the campaign.

2027 election: Tinubu faces 18 opposition candidates

Meanwhile, Nigeria kicked off campaigns earlier in August for the presidential election scheduled for January 2027, with incumbent President Tinubu seeking re-election against a fractured opposition.

Africa’s most populous country will hold the election against a backdrop of worsening economic and security crises that have caused anger among voters against Tinubu’s government.

APC's Tinubu faces about 18 opposition candidates in the 2027 presidential election, with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi tipped among the leading challengers. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The presidential vote will be held January 16, 2027, alongside parliamentary elections, while governorship elections will be held February 6.

Tinubu faces 18 opposition candidates, but according to AP News, analysts expect the race to narrow to three major contenders, including the two leading candidates he defeated in 2023. They are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a serial presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a former state governor who blew the last race wide open with his mass appeal to Nigeria’s youth.

Read more on 2027 election

Tinubu picks Akpabio for key role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the Deputy Director General South I of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment comes as the ruling party formally organises its campaign to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.

Akpabio expressed confidence that President Tinubu will secure a second term in office in the 2027 elections, citing the achievements of the administration. The Senate President said the ruling APC would have sufficient achievements to present to Nigerians when campaigns for the 2027 election begin.

Source: Legit.ng