Priscilla and Juma Jux turned heads at their son Rakeem's first birthday after-party with a lively dance that caught everyone's attention

The couple's moment together comes amid online calls from Tanzanian fans urging Priscilla to leave the singer following his weight loss

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from laughter to admiration after the video surfaced on Sunday, 30 August 2026

Priscilla and her husband Juma Jux stole the spotlight at their son Rakeem's first birthday after-party, with a video of the couple dancing together setting social media alight.

The birthday celebration, tagged RakeemsFirstStory, was a grand affair attended by several celebrities who showed up with their children. The venue was decked out in a Western-themed setup complete with cactus and cowboy décor, and the energy spilled well into the after-party.

Reactions trail Priscilla dancing with Juma Jux at son Rakeem's birthday after-party. Photo creedit@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla's dance for Juma Jux at after-party

During the after-party, Priscilla was spotted performing a close, playful dance for her husband, the two of them clearly enjoying every moment.

The clip, which surfaced on Sunday, 30 August 2026, quickly spread across platforms and sparked strong reactions from followers, largely because of the context surrounding it.

Priscilla dances with Juma Jux at son Rakeem's birthday after-party. Photo credit@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

In recent months, a section of Tanzanian fans have been vocal online, urging Priscilla to walk away from her marriage to Juma Jux following concerns about the singer's noticeable weight loss.

The birthday video, however, painted a very different picture, one of a couple deeply comfortable with each other.

Here is the Instagram video of Priscilla dancing with Juma Jux at the after-party:

Fans react to the couple's chemistry

The clip drew hundreds of comments, with many finding humour in how confidently the couple shut down the speculation. Here is what fans had to say:

@el_goddessa wrote:

"The video ending, they going straight to d room"

@hurlamideyy reacted:

"Na person wey Tanzanias wan free be this? This man doesn't look like someone that wants to be freed."

@ksolo_hitz commented:

"Tanzania people go get boil for chest today"

@ibrahimtraorelover4life shared:

"See as juma juice just dey smile. He is so proud to be Priscy's husband."

@flourish_jhay wrote:

"The other side of @its.priscy is coming out gradually. When you marry your best friend, you behave like a baby."

@adumasaa_ added:

"Juma go just dey shout God is the greatest for him mind"

The reactions capture the general mood online a mix of amusement and admiration. For many fans, the clip was a direct rebuttal to anyone who had doubted the state of the couple's relationship.

Juma Jux's ex-lover shares throwback loved-up video

Legit.ng had reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux’s ex-lover, Hudda Monroe, stirred reactions online after sharing a cosy throwback video featuring the former couple.

Monroe posted the nostalgic clip on her TikTok page as the social media campaign for Juma Jux’s release continues to gain momentum.

The #FreeJumaJux movement was sparked after a video of the singer looking noticeably lean went viral, prompting fans to express concern over his wellbeing and call on his wife, Nigerian actress Priscilla Ojo, to “release” him.

Amid the growing online conversation, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Monroe had also joined the #FreeJumaJux trend on TikTok. Her decision to share a throwback featuring her and Juma Jux further fueled speculation and sent social media users into a frenzy.

Source: Legit.ng