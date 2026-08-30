Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior launched a week-long enforcement campaign from August 20 to 26 targeting illegal residents across the Kingdom

Authorities arrested 14,434 people for residency, labour and border security violations during the joint inspection exercise

Nearly 30,000 additional expatriates are currently undergoing procedures to enforce Saudi immigration and residency regulations

Saudi Arabia deported 14,905 people and arrested 14,434 others during a week-long crackdown on immigration violations carried out between August 20 and 26, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The joint inspections, conducted in coordination with relevant government agencies across the Kingdom, targeted individuals who overstayed their residency permits, worked without proper authorisation, or breached border security regulations, Gulf News reported.

Saudi Arabia deports 14,905 people as authorities step up enforcement of immigration and residency regulations across the Kingdom.

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of Arrests

Of the 14,434 people arrested, 6,976 were held for residency violations, 4,110 for border security breaches, and 3,348 for breaking labour laws. An additional 27 individuals were detained for aiding those in violation by providing transportation, shelter or employment.

Beyond the 14,905 who were deported, 18,914 people were referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,867 others were directed to complete their travel arrangements. A separate group of 29,938 expatriates, comprising 27,957 men and 1,981 women, remain in the process of having immigration and residency rules enforced against them.

Penalties for Those Who Help Illegal Residents

The Interior Ministry used the announcement to remind the public of the severe penalties for anyone who assists illegal residents in the Kingdom. Those found guilty of helping others enter Saudi Arabia unlawfully, transporting them, providing accommodation, or offering any other form of assistance could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million. Vehicles used to transport offenders and properties used to shelter them may also be confiscated.

Saudi authorities carry out such nationwide inspections on a regular basis as part of the Kingdom's broader efforts to enforce its immigration, residency and labour laws.

Source: Legit.ng