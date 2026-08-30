President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Ibrahim Kabir Masari, his close ally, as Deputy Director General for Logistics and Operations of the APC presidential campaign council

Masari was Tinubu's vice-presidential nominee in 2022 before stepping down to make way for Senator Kashim Shettima

The appointments of Masari and others signal the formal activation of the APC’s campaign machinery ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ibrahim Masari, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s former vice-presidential placeholder, to a role in the party’s 223-member presidential campaign council ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Masari was appointed Deputy Director General for Logistics and Operations.

President Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Masari, the APC’s ex-vice-presidential placeholder, to the party’s presidential campaign council ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The move confirms that campaigning for the January 2027 elections is already under way.

The ruling party is assembling its organisational structure in preparation for the contest.

Tinubu gives Masari campaign role

Recall Masari, who hails from Katsina state, was originally named as Tinubu's vice-presidential nominee in 2022. He later stepped aside, clearing the path for Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, to take the running mate position. Between 2023 and the present period, Masari has served Tinubu as senior special assistant on political affairs as well as special adviser on political affairs, his current role in the Nigerian presidency.

For Shettima, he has since served as Vice President under Tinubu and has been confirmed again as the APC vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, making him the incumbent running mate heading into the next electoral cycle.

Masari's new appointment as logistics and operations chief places him at the centre of the campaign's ground-level coordination, a role that carries significant responsibility in a country as geographically complex as Nigeria.

Ibrahim Kabir Masari gets the APC 2027 campaign logistics and operations role. Photo credit: @Ibrahimmasari20

Source: UGC

Presidency speaks on APC campaign list

Meanwhile, the presidency has said the APC Presidential Campaign Council list for the 2027 election has not been withdrawn, although adjustments will be made to the structure.

Sunday Dare, the special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communication, gave the clarification during a recent interview on Channels Television.

Dare explained that the 223-member list remained valid because the campaign structure was not yet complete, with several subcommittees still to be constituted.

Read more on APC

Tinubu gives Omole appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu named Ade Omole as Deputy Director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng