APGA swept all 21 chairmanship positions in Anambra State's local government elections held on Saturday

ANSIEC chair Genevieve Osakwe formally announced the results at the commission's Awka office on Sunday

APGA was the only party that fielded candidates in 20 of the 21 LGAs, with YPP contesting only in Anambra East

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra state - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won every chairmanship and councillorship seat contested in the Anambra State local government elections held on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Genevieve Osakwe, chair of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), confirming APGA victories across all 21 local government areas and all 362 electoral wards in the state.

As reported by TheCable, Osakwe announced the results at the commission's headquarters in Awka on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

"All the candidates of APGA have been officially declared winners as councillors and executive council chairmen-elects.

"The elections took place across 362 electoral wards and 21 local government areas in Anambra State, and it was conducted in a peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible manner in line with the state electoral laws and guidelines."

Near-absence of opposition

APGA was the sole party fielding candidates in 20 of the 21 LGAs. The Young Progressives Party (YPP) contested only in Anambra East LGA, and no other opposition party participated in the exercise.

When ANSIEC announced the results on Sunday, no opposition candidates, party representatives, or their agents were present at the commission's office.

Osakwe announced each APGA candidate's name and vote tally individually before formally declaring them winners.

She clarified that results had already been made public at polling units on Saturday, and Sunday's session was held to formally affirm what had been recorded at the ward level.

"We carefully collated and analysed the results to ensure that there were no mistakes. All the scores and the winners were announced at the polling units yesterday. We are here today to affirm the results as recorded," she said.

Commission describes Anambra LG polls as peaceful

Osakwe praised Anambra residents for turning out to vote and commended security agencies for maintaining order throughout the exercise.

She described the conduct of the election as consistent with the state's electoral laws and guidelines.

The ANSIEC chair said the commission took steps to verify every result before the formal affirmation to avoid errors in the final declaration.

Winners emerge in Bauchi LG elections

Recall that the Allied People's Movement swept every chairmanship contest in the local government council elections in Bauchi state.

BASIEC chairperson Jummai Abubakar announced that APM also claimed 319 councillorship seats, with four going to other parties.

Opposition parties had boycotted the election a day earlier, alleging the process was rigged in favour of the ruling party.

Winners finally emerge in Ebonyi LG elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) chairman, Enyi Patrick, announced results after local government elections held across Ebonyi State on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) swept all 13 local government areas and 171 wards contested in the election, according to the electoral commission.

Governor Francis Nwifuru cast his vote and later praised EBSIEC for the conduct of the exercise across the state

Source: Legit.ng