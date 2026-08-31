The ruling APC national leadership confirmed that reconciliation committees are working across multiple states after disputed governorship and legislative primaries

Court cases, defections, and candidate substitutions have hit APC chapters in Yobe, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Imo, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Sokoto, Edo and Adamawa

INEC published the official list of governorship candidates in Form EC9, ending uncertainty over who will fly party flags in the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched reconciliation efforts across at least 10 states.

As reported on Monday, August 31, by The Punch, the move follows a wave of court cases, defections and factional disputes that erupted after the party’s governorship and legislative primaries in May 2026.

The ruling APC begins reconciliation in about 10 states amid 2027 election tensions. Photo credit: @APCNewMedia

Source: Twitter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the official list of governorship candidates and running mates in Form EC9 on Saturday, August 29, 2026, posting the document at its headquarters across the states.

INEC's publication formally closed the window of uncertainty over party flagbearers ahead of the 2027 elections, but it also hardened the grievances of aspirants who lost out.

APC moves to contain damage

APC Director of Publicity Bala Ibrahim confirmed that the National Working Committee had held multiple sessions to address complaints arising from the primaries. He said committees had been set up at various levels to engage dissatisfied members.

"The party is taking reconciliation seriously because we have to go to the battlefield united," Ibrahim said.

"We are extending an olive branch to those who did not get what they wanted at the first attempt. If you don't get what you want today, it doesn't mean you won't get it tomorrow."

In Gombe, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya inaugurated a 25-member reconciliation committee chaired by Deputy Governor Manassah Jatau, tasked with documenting grievances and recommending how to bring aggrieved members back into the fold. Yahaya set a target of at least one million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

2027 election: 'Crisis' varies widely

The depth of the disputes differs significantly from state to state. In Yobe, aspirant Mustapha Maihaja is challenging the primary that produced Alhaji Baba Wali as the APC candidate with 236,711 votes at the Federal High Court in Damaturu. Nine witnesses have testified so far, and the court adjourned proceedings to September 7, 8 and 9. Wali has called on other aspirants to rally behind him.

Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the APC, moves to address the party’s post-primary crisis ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Prof Nentawe Yilwatda

Source: Facebook

In Nasarawa, former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after alleging breaches of internal democracy, while Professor Mohammed Haruna rejected the primary result, claiming materials never reached several wards. The state APC chairman, Aliyu Bello, dismissed the impact of Adamu's exit, saying the party's grassroots strength remained intact.

Benue faces litigation over candidate substitutions by the National Working Committee, which replaced several loyalists of Governor Hyacinth Alia with candidates backed by SGF George Akume. A Federal High Court suit filed by aspirant Sesugh Kaaba seeking to reverse the substitutions is adjourned to October 12 for judgment. Former House of Assembly Majority Leader Terseer Sater has since left the APC for the Accord Party.

In Kwara, Senator Saliu Mustapha's defection to the PDP dealt a significant blow to the ruling party.

A political analyst, Abdulrasaq Olanrewaju, warned:

"If this momentum continues, PDP may well have a brighter road to victory in 2027."

Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi and Edo have each recorded their own combination of litigation, candidate imposition allegations and membership losses to opposition parties, though the APC in Bayelsa reported relative calm with no major defections or court challenges following its direct primaries.

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Tinubu picks Akpabio for key role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the Deputy Director General South I of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment comes as the ruling party formally organises its campaign to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.

Akpabio expressed confidence that President Tinubu will secure a second term in office in the 2027 elections, citing the achievements of the administration. The Senate President said the ruling APC would have sufficient achievements to present to Nigerians when campaigns for the 2027 election begin.

Source: Legit.ng