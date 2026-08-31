A new video of Pastor Chris Okafor and his wife walking into church together on Sunday surfaced online and immediately set social media ablaze

Many netizens used the couple's appearance to taunt Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, who had a publicised dispute with the pastor

Doris Ogala, who is running for Abia State governor under AAC in 2027, became the subject of dozens of jokes in the comment section

A short video of Pastor Chris Okafor and his wife, Pearl, has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans flooding the comments section to mock his alleged former girlfriend, Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

The clip, posted on the official Instagram page of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, on August 30, 2026, showed the couple walking side by side from their vehicle into the church premises.

Pastor Chris Okafor and his wife, Pearl, feature in church video amid ongoing controversy with Doris Ogala. Photo: chrisokaforministries/doris_ogala

Source: Instagram

What appeared to be a routine Sunday appearance quickly became fodder for online jokes, largely directed at actress Doris Ogala, who is currently campaigning as the African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia state ahead of the 2027 elections.

Pastor Chris Okafor and Doris Ogala's public feud

Pastor Chris Okafor founded Liberation City and became the subject of nationwide controversy after Ogala made a series of public allegations against him.

The dispute first broke into the open in April 2024, when Ogala accused the cleric of withholding ₦35 million allegedly given to him on her behalf and claimed he threatened her when she demanded the balance.

The actress later alleged the two had been romantically involved between 2017 and 2019.

Doris Ogala vs Pastor Chris Okafor: The controversy that sparked it all

Tensions flared again in December 2025 when Pastor Chris Okafor announced plans to wed.

On December 13, 2025, Doris Ogala claimed they had maintained a romantic relationship, alleged she lost a pregnancy for him and accused him of ruining her life, sharing what she described as WhatsApp evidence.

Pastor Chris Okafor married Pearl on December 16, 2025, while Doris Ogala filed a ₦1 billion lawsuit against him.

The controversial actress was arrested four days later and released shortly after following public pressure from activists.

Pastor Okafor apologised to his congregation on December 28, 2025, but later withdrew the apology on March 4, 2026, saying he had acted under duress.

The cleric also temporarily stepped away from his pastoral duties before returning to the pulpit on February 1, 2026.

Legal proceedings between the parties remain ongoing.

Watch the video of Pastor Chris Okafor and his wife that sent social media ablaze below:

Netizens react to Pastor Chris Okafor's video

Now that a new video of the couple has emerged, many online commenters have seized on it to taunt Doris Ogala.

@supremetouch_pgl wrote:

"Doris agbala won't like this"

@ezulikeikenna commented:

"Your wife is fine na God save you from the next governor of Abia state 😂"

@chynweike reacted:

"Doris no go sleep again throughout this week ooo 😂"

@cyril.alexx said:

"Omo so Doris go set ring light finish us this week"

@chrixdascientist wrote:

"Incoming really gave this pastor fame and we like him 😂😂😂"

@monicaerero commented:

"My incoming will not like this"

@sweetestebby shared:

"Make Una enter house ooo, no let our incoming governor remember una 😂"

@ucheajuebon added:

"Chris na nw u marry wife, bcuz dat Abia state governorship candidate 4 show u shege 😅"

Pastor Chris Okafor and wife Pearl’s church video draws attention amid controversy with Doris Ogala. Photo: chrisokaforministries/doris_ogala

Source: Instagram

Actress Doris Ogala opens up on her failed marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala became emotional while discussing her failed marriage during an appearance on The Clarity Zone podcast.

Ogala said she experienced more than 10 miscarriages during the marriage, which led to the union ending in 2022, leaving her tearful as she recalled the painful period.

Source: Legit.ng