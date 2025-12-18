A top ADC chieftain Adolphus Ude criticised Works Minister Dave Umahi over claims that Igbos were satisfied under Tinubu’s administration

Ude described Umahi’s remarks as misleading and argued that Igbo marginalisation had worsened in infrastructure allocation and federal appointments

He faulted the exclusion of the South East from major federal road projects and questioned claims of inclusive governance

A prominent stakeholder of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu state, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has criticised the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi.

His criticism is coming over Umahi's claims that Igbos are satisfied with what he described as the inclusive governance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Umahi had, during an inspection of ongoing federal projects in the South East, linked feelings of marginalisation among Igbos to the agitation for Biafra, while also maintaining that the region is now comfortable and happy under President Tinubu’s leadership.

Ude, who is the Coordinator of ADC Enugu Like Minds and a former pioneer Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, dismissed Umahi’s position as misleading and self-serving.

A statement he personally signed and cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, December 18, he further described the minister as an “efulefu," a term he said reflects loyalty to interests allegedly short-changing the South East.

Ude: Umahi's contradict realities in the South East

Reacting in a press statement issued on Thursday, December 18, Ude insisted that Igbo marginalisation has persisted, and in his view worsened, since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

According to him, the allocation of federal infrastructure and key political appointments under the current administration does not support Umahi’s assertion that the South East is content or fully integrated into national governance.

“Contrary to what the minister has said, marginalisation of the Igbos has not abated. It has rather intensified under the Tinubu administration, both in infrastructure allocation and federal appointments,” Ude stated.

Furthermore, Ude rejected the remarks, arguing that they do not reflect the prevailing sentiments across the region.

“Which of the long-standing grievances of the South East has this administration addressed? What exactly is the minister referring to as inclusive governance?" he asked.

Signature federal projects exclude South East

The ADC chieftain particularly faulted the exclusion of the South East from major signature road projects of the Tinubu administration, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto–Badagry Highway.

“Which inclusion is the minister talking about when none of these outrageously priced projects passed through any of the five South East states, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi, not even as a bypass?” Ude queried.

He lamented that none of the ongoing federal road projects inherited by the current administration in the region has been completed, citing slow progress on the Enugu–Port Harcourt, Owerri–Onitsha and Enugu–Onitsha expressways.

Ude raises questions over abandoned, delayed road projects

Ude also recalled claims by the Works Minister in January 2024 that work had commenced on the Ninth Mile–Enugu–Makurdi Highway, noting that nearly two years later, the Enugu axis of the road remains in poor condition.

“Whether these concrete roads will last 50 or 100 years, let them be completed first before such assurances are made,” he said.

Umahi challenged to justify claims of inclusion

Drawing attention to reports that the Federal Executive Council approved projects worth about N3.9 trillion for Lagos State alone within two years, Ude challenged Umahi to disclose the total value of federal road projects currently ongoing across the entire South East.

He argued that such figures would better demonstrate whether the region is truly being included in national development plans.

Ude cautioned the minister against making statements he said could undermine Igbo interests, stressing that equity and fairness are essential for national unity and development.

“No wise politician plays politics with the destiny of his own people,” he said.

