Reno Omokri, Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Mexico, publicly declared his intention to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

Omokri posted 15 reasons on social media defending Tinubu's record on the economy, security, education, and infrastructure

The former presidential aide was responding to a social media user who urged him to withdraw his support for the president

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has publicly declared his intention to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Omokri outlined 15 specific reasons in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Reno Omokri declares support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election, citing 15 reasons for his decision. Photo credit: @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

Omokri shared his position while replying to a social media user who had urged him to reconsider his backing for the president. Tinubu is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Omokri is not publicly known as a member of the party.

The former presidential aide defended Tinubu's administration across several areas, from the economy and education to security, tourism, and infrastructure.

Tinubu: Omokri lists economic gains

On the economy, Omokri claimed Nigeria's gross domestic product (GDP) rose from N269.29 trillion in 2023 to N372.8 trillion following the 2025 rebasing exercise. He also said Nigeria had recorded 14 consecutive quarters of GDP growth and trade surpluses, and that the economy expanded by 4.01% in 2025, with a projected 4% growth for 2026.

Furthermore, he claimed that Nigeria had overtaken South Africa to become Africa's second-largest manufacturing base, behind Egypt, and that the country had shifted from being Africa's largest importer of refined petroleum products to West Africa's biggest exporter.

Omokri also pointed to the Nigerian Exchange Group, saying its total market capitalisation climbed from N27.915 trillion in December 2022 to N166.3 trillion, citing Bloomberg's assessment of a 68% return that he said surpassed South Korea's KOSPI index.

On foreign reserves, he claimed the figure had grown from less than $9 billion in May 2023 to $52 billion.

Tinubu: Omokri hails security, education gains

Regarding security, Omokri said the federal government had made what he described as its highest-ever investment in military equipment, including helicopters, armoured personnel carriers and weapons systems. He put the value of arms procurement in 2024 at N520 billion and said total munitions investment had crossed $1 billion. He added that security personnel received an 80% salary and wage increase.

On education, he cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying about one million undergraduates were currently in school through the scheme. He contrasted this with what he described as more than 30 nationwide strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) under previous administrations, saying Tinubu's government had recorded none.

He also pointed to state-level salary payments, claiming 27 states could not meet payroll obligations when Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023, but that all states now pay salaries regularly.

On the Nigerian passport, Omokri said it had improved from 98th position globally before Tinubu assumed office to 89th on the Henley Passport Index.

Tinubu: Omokri hails tourism, infrastructure

Omokri stated that Nigeria now draws about 1.2 million tourists during the Detty December period alone, up from 528,000 before Tinubu's presidency. He also highlighted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the proposed Sokoto-Illela-Badagry Superhighway as infrastructure projects he expects to reduce travel times and costs for Nigerians.

Omokri's comments come as debate around the 2027 elections gathers pace, with Tinubu's supporters increasingly rallying around the administration's economic and infrastructure record.

According to Omokri, these are the 15 reasons he gave for supporting President Tinubu in the 2027 election:

State salary payments Refined petroleum products Manufacturing GDP growth Student loans No ASUU strike Military investment Tourism Foreign reserves Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Sokoto-Illela-Badagry Superhighway GDP growth and trade surpluses Economic growth outpacing population growth NGX performance Nigerian passport ranking

Read Omokri’s full post on Tinubu below via X:

Read more on Tinubu's presidency

Ben Murray-Bruce urges Tinubu: Add ‘mad men’

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, urged President Tinubu to appoint more people he described as “mad men” into his administration, saying Nigeria needs officials bold enough to challenge entrenched interests and confront a broken system.

Murray-Bruce, in a statement directed at the president, said his support for the administration would not stop him from offering constructive criticism, stressing that genuine support should not amount to sycophancy.

Source: Legit.ng