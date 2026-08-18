A claim circulating on Threads alleges that Atiku Abubakar has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race to back Peter Obi against Tinubu

The claim gained over 1,000 engagements online, spreading amid active opposition negotiations ahead of the 2027 general elections

Fact-checkers traced the claim's possible origin to a political song urging Atiku to step aside, not any official announcement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A viral claim on Threads suggests that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has pulled out of the 2027 presidential race to back former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu. The posts, which appeared across multiple accounts, attracted more than 1,000 engagements online.

DUBAWA, a Nigerian fact-checking organisation, reviewed the claim and found no evidence to support it.

Atiku's aide calls it fake news

Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, dismissed the report outright, describing it as "fake news… Not on the menu."

DUBAWA also checked the official social media handles and communication channels of both Atiku and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and found no statement, post, or announcement confirming a withdrawal or an endorsement of Peter Obi.

This is not the first time such a claim has surfaced. In October 2025, Ibe similarly pushed back against reports that Atiku planned to step down for another presidential aspirant.

He said a review of the former Vice President's interview showed he had "neither stated nor implied" any such intention.

Where the claim may have come from

Fact-checkers found that the latest claim may have grown out of a song by an artist named Haruna Goroh, which called on Atiku to withdraw so that Peter Obi could take on President Tinubu.

A creative or political appeal of that kind is not the same as a formal decision by the former Vice President, and the wording appears to have been lifted out of context and circulated as though it were an actual announcement.

An earlier interview Atiku granted to Arise News, titled "Arise Exclusive with Atiku Abubakar," showed him expressing a general willingness to support whoever emerges from the opposition coalition's candidacy process.

That comment, however, falls far short of a specific declaration that he is stepping aside for Peter Obi. TVC News Nigeria also addressed the claim and reported that no such withdrawal had taken place.

It is worth noting that Peter Obi was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the ADC earlier that month.

The online claim appears to conflate separate political developments involving both men to suggest a coordinated plan that neither camp has confirmed.

DUBAWA concluded that the allegation is false and that it most likely originated from a political song or a public call for Atiku to support Obi, rather than any decision made by the former Vice President himself.

Atiku, Peter Obi consider path to single opposition candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the G-100 group scheduled an opposition summit for August 18 in Abuja to push for a joint presidential candidate against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Atiku's camp stopped short of confirming his attendance, while the Obidient Movement said the decision was entirely Peter Obi's to make.

Labour Party called on all opposition groups to dissolve into its structure rather than build a new coalition platform.

Source: Legit.ng