The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation classifies workers into nine professional levels based on international occupational standards

The ministry published the recognised job categories, ranging from legislators and executives to workers in simple professions

A minimum monthly salary figure applies to all workers covered under the nine professional classification levels in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates has set out the minimum monthly pay that employers must meet for workers across all nine of its officially recognised professional levels.

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) groups workers using the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO), a framework developed by the International Labour Organization.

UAE sets minimum monthly salary for workers in 9 professional levels. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pool/DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

UAE's 9 professional job levels explained

The ministry confirmed the classification system in a public statement, noting:

"Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) classifies workers into 9 professional levels according to the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) issued by the International Labour Organization."

Below is the full list of job categories as published by MoHRE:

1. Legislators, managers, and business executives

2. Professionals in scientific, technical and human fields

3. Technicians in scientific, technical, and humanitarian fields

4. Writing professionals

5. Service and sales occupations

6. Skilled workers in agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry

7. Craftsmen in construction, mining, and other crafts

8. Operators and assemblers of machinery and equipment

9. Simple professions

The classifications span a broad range of work, from high-level executives and scientists at the top end to agricultural workers, craftsmen, machine operators, and entry-level roles at the lower rungs.

Minimum monthly salary for UAE workers

Regardless of which of the nine levels a worker falls under, the UAE has set a minimum monthly salary of AED 4,000 (N1,467,485) for Nigerian workers or those sending remittances home.

The figure represents the floor that employers in the UAE are required to meet, providing a baseline of financial protection for workers across all occupational categories covered by the classification system.

UAE mentions financial requirements for residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government has announced the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The required income is AED 3,000 for applicants whose employers provide accommodation, while those without employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 4,000 per month.

Source: Legit.ng