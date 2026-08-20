A cleric named Swieve C Christian released a prophecy directed at popular content creator Jarvis on Facebook on August 19, 2026

The Nigerian cleric warned the content creator of challenges ahead in her marriage and said there is a divine call upon her life

The prophecy drew mixed reactions online, coming weeks after Jarvis completed her white wedding with Peller on August 8, 2026

A Nigerian cleric has directed a public prophecy at Jarvis, the popular content creator, warning her of turbulence in her marriage barely weeks after she and fellow creator Peller concluded their wedding ceremonies.

Swieve C Christian, who posted on Facebook on August 19, 2026, wrote: "Jarvis, the robot lady, I see challenges in ur marriage, pray and there is a call of God upon u, u will do things for God kingdom."

A cleric shares a worrying prophecy about Jarvis’ marriage. Photo Credit: Swieve C Christian, TikTok/@realjadrolita

Source: Facebook

Jarvis and Peller's wedding

The prophecy comes weeks after Jarvis and Peller marked the end of their wedding celebrations. The couple held their civil wedding on July 29, 2026, followed by a traditional ceremony, and completed the celebrations with a white wedding on August 8, 2026.

The union attracted significant public attention, as both Peller and Jarvis are well-known figures in the Nigerian content creation space.

The cleric's post has since circulated widely, drawing reactions from Nigerians who disagreed over whether the message should be taken seriously.

Jarvis' marriage: Nigerians react to the prophecy

The post sparked debate online.

@Egbuna Peace questioned:

"Why do women with call usually have issues in marriage?"

@Chris Mec was dismissive of the cleric's claims, writing:

"If there's any marriage without challenges, raise your hand. This one's 'prophecy' provider is a celebrity provider."

@Chioma Jennifer Oyi took a different stance altogether, choosing to counter the prophecy with a blessing:

"Ije Nothing will happen to her marriage I am not her mother but I declare and decree in the name of The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit that their marriage will flourish and prosper. Amen."

Read the cleric's original Facebook post that sparked the debate:

Jarvis sets rules for brands bookings Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis had set rules for brands hoping to work with Peller without her consent.

In her view, a wife is not just a partner at home but also a companion who should be present at social engagements, clubs included.

Beyond general advice to married men, Jarvis directed her message specifically at those who have been contacting Peller directly.

Source: Legit.ng