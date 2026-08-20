Afrobeats star Davido responded to a viral video by his streamer Davrel recounting his outspoken actions during the Osun governorship election

During the August 2026 Osun poll, Davido publicly monitored INEC's IReV portal and called out delays, sparking widespread online discussion

Fans flooded social media with reactions after Davido quoted Davrel's post and playfully embraced the 'chef' nickname

Afrobeats superstar Davido has playfully owned his newfound reputation as a political watchdog, responding with humour to a viral video that catalogued his fiery week of public callouts during the Osun state governorship election.

The video in question was shared by content creator and Davido's official streamer, Davrel, who comically summarised the singer's week of outspoken posts.

Davido reacts to Davrel’s humorous commentary on his political involvement and activities during the Osun election. Photo: davido/iamdavid.i

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on X, Davrel said:

"In just one week, Davido has cooked so many people 😭🔥 He cooked the election, cooked INEC, and now he's cooking everybody to their behaviour 😂💀."

Davido quoted the post on August 19, 2026, writing back:

"😂😂😂 CHEF DAVID COME FOR YOUR RECIPE," fully leaning into the "chef" label that fans had already started pinning on him online.

Davido's week of political callouts

The buzz around Davido stems from his active role in the August 2026 Osun state governorship re-election bid of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Throughout the election period, Davido monitored INEC's IReV portal in real time, publicly flagging delays in result uploads from polling units and demanding greater transparency from electoral officials.

Beyond the results portal, Davido disclosed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio reached out to him asking that he take down his election-related posts.

The Grammy-nominated singer said he refused the requests, stating he would only act after the official results were announced.

Governor Adeleke was ultimately declared the winner of the election, receiving 511,067 votes against the APC candidate's 444,815.

Davido's sustained public pressure throughout the process earned him widespread praise, and the phrase "cooking" became the week's defining slang for his sharp, targeted criticisms.

Check out Davido's comment on Davrel's remarks about him below:

Fans react to Davido's "Chef" reply

Nigerians on social media were quick to celebrate the moment, with many urging him to bring that same energy to the 2027 general elections.

@MrJoshua_Josh wrote:

"Please, during the Presidential election, abeg cook INEC and APC one more time! Nigerians deserve better leadership,"

@davehomeyX commented:

"Na marathon cooking, nowory he go touch everybody"

@favy_xboy shared:

"Normally I know say my idolo dey learn how to cook from e wife"

@JohnbedeM33199 said:

"If everybody dey like davido Nigeria for better oh, if fearless was a person that's why he is my mentor"

@Big_Hoye wrote:

"U Sabi cook without salt and e dey sweet"

@brytech3 added:

"Cook them. Nigerians need to get your recipe in 2027 to prepare a free and fair election."

@lanreydey4u concluded:

"Shaking my head Davido don turn full-time chef this week. Election, INEC, behaviours bro no leave anybody uncooked."

Davido draws attention after reacting to Davrel’s video about his actions during the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido denies Governor Adeleke attack report

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido dismissed viral reports claiming gunmen attacked Governor Ademola Adeleke’s convoy in Osogbo.

The singer clarified that the incident was a separate fight outside the palace and had nothing to do with the governor or his entourage.

Davido’s clarification sought to reassure the public that Adeleke was safe amid the reports.

Source: Legit.ng