WAEC Nigeria announced a deadline extension for the November/December WASSCE 2026 registration on Thursday, August 20, 2026

The new closing date gives candidates additional days to complete their registration on the official WAEC portal

Candidates reacted to the announcement with questions about withheld results and the 2027 examination syllabus

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos State - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria has extended the registration deadline for the November/December 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), giving candidates more time to sign up for the paper.

WAEC Nigeria said registration would now close on Friday, August 28, 2026.

"Registration now closes on Friday, 28 August 2026": WAEC gives candidates extra time. Photo credit: WAEC

Source: Facebook

The board directed candidates to visit its official website, waeconline.org.ng, to complete the process before the deadline lapses.

The examination body announced the new date via its verified X account @waecnigeria on Thursday, August 20, 2026,

"Take advantage of the deadline extension! Registration for the examination now closes on Friday, 28 August 2026. Visit waeconline.org.ng today to complete your registration."

The announcement did not state how long the registration window had originally been open or what prompted the extension. Candidates who had not yet registered were urged to act quickly before the new cut-off date.

Candidates react to WAEC announcement.

The post drew responses from candidates with a range of concerns. @callmi_ifeanyi, who identified himself as an Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) applicant, appealed directly to the board over a withheld result, writing:

"Good morning WAEC, pls my school OAU will be closing their portal on the 31st this month, and I need my WAEC result which is currently HELD. Pls u can hold that subject which is Digital Technology and release the rest for me, I really need this for my admission."

Another user, @Spenzy99, used the opportunity to ask a different question entirely:

"Please, are next year's syllabi out?"

The November/December WASSCE is typically taken by private candidates, including school leavers who missed the main sitting or those who wish to improve their grades.

WAEC result: How to get serial number, PIN

WAEC Nigeria published a five-step guide on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, explaining how candidates can retrieve their serial number and PIN to check their 2026 WASSCE results.

Candidates need their Examination Number and NIN to generate a One-Time Password through the official WAEC portal at waec.org.

Many candidates and parents raised concerns online, saying students who did not register with a NIN may be unable to access their results.

Source: Legit.ng