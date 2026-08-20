Theo Abu Agada, the NDC's director of new media and strategic communications, called on Atiku Abubakar to step aside ahead of the 2027 general elections

Agada made the call in a post on X on Thursday, August 20, 2026, citing the need to consolidate opposition votes against the APC

The NDC official said stepping aside would not damage Atiku's legacy but could strengthen the opposition's chances in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A senior official of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has publicly urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and throw his weight behind NDC candidate Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reports that Theo Abu Agada, the party's director of new media and strategic communications, made the call in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

NDC official calls on Atiku Abubakar to step down from the 2027 presidential race and support Peter Obi. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Agada praised Atiku's character and vision while maintaining that the time had come for him to step away from presidential ambitions in the interest of the wider opposition.

"AA is a good and solid man, but he needs to give it up at this point," Agada wrote. "His idea for a working Nigeria is brilliant, but at this point, he needs to give up his ambition."

Agada urges Atiku to back Obi

Agada argued that withdrawing from the race would not cost Atiku anything in terms of his public standing or political record. He said the former vice president's reputation remained intact regardless of the decision.

"If he steps aside, nothing is going to affect his sterling legacy," he wrote. "AA should support Obi to kick the APC out."

The post framed Atiku's continued candidacy as a recurring pattern, opening with the line "Every electioneering season," a phrase that appeared to suggest frustration with the opposition's failure to unite around a single candidate ahead of major elections.

Agada pushes Obi as opposition candidate

Peter Obi joined the NDC after resigning from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026. He was ratified as the party's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, positioning himself as a key opposition figure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Agada's comments reflect growing pressure within opposition circles for prominent figures to consolidate rather than split the anti-All Progressives Congress (APC) vote across multiple candidates.

See Agada’s tweet below, in which he quoted a video of Atiku saying he would not contest again if he loses the 2027 presidential election:

Read more on Atiku Abubakar

Kwankwaso explains Peter Obi partnership

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, publicly explained his decision to align with former Anambra Governor Obi on a joint presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement posted on his official X page, as the 2027 presidential campaign formally got underway, Kwankwaso said the partnership was driven entirely by the state of the country, rather than personal or sectional interests.

Source: Legit.ng