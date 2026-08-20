The Netherlands generally requires foreigners to give up their original nationality before acquiring Dutch citizenship, with the government citing potential conflicts in rights and obligations

The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service outlined specific categories of people who are exempt from the renouncement requirement after naturalisation

People who acquire Dutch citizenship through the option procedure are often allowed to retain their original nationality, though not in every case

The Netherlands has set out the conditions under which foreigners may hold on to their original nationality after becoming Dutch citizens, as published by the country's Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).

As a general rule, anyone aged 18 or older who acquires Dutch citizenship through naturalisation is required to renounce any other nationality they hold.

Netherlands lists how foreigners can retain nationality after Dutch citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch government's position is that dual nationality creates ambiguity around a person's rights and obligations, particularly when those of a second nationality conflict with Dutch law. Naturalised children are not subject to this requirement.

When the Renouncement Rule Does Not Apply

The IND has outlined several exceptions under which a person may retain their original nationality even after becoming Dutch.

1. Those who are married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen on the date the Royal Decree of Dutch Citizenship is signed are exempt. However, anyone who enters into such a partnership or marriage after that date must still give up their other nationality.

2. Holders of an asylum residence permit are also exempt.

3. Those who received a residence permit in 2007 or 2008 under the Regulation on Settlement of the Legacy of the Old Aliens Act, provided they became Dutch citizens after 1 November 2021. For those who were minors in 2007 or 2008, the exemption applies if citizenship was granted after 1 June 2021, regardless of any subsequent change in their residence permit.

4. People who were born in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and currently reside there also qualify, even if they have not lived there continuously. The Kingdom of the Netherlands includes the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and three special municipalities: Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

5. A further exemption applies to individuals who hold nationality from a country the Netherlands does not formally recognise, such as Taiwan or the Palestinian Territories.

It is worth noting that the option procedure, a separate route to Dutch citizenship, typically allows applicants to retain their other nationality.

One exception exists: those applying through this route based on having lived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands since their fourth birthday must still renounce their other nationality.

The IND also cautions that some countries automatically strip a person of their citizenship the moment they acquire Dutch citizenship, making the question of dual nationality moot depending on the applicant's country of origin.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng