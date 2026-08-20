• China has expanded its visa-free transit programme, now allowing nationals of 57 countries to stay for up to 10 days without a visa when travelling onward to a third destination

• The latest update, effective August 20, 2026, added Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam to the list of eligible nationalities

• Covering 65 ports of entry across 24 provinces, the 240-hour policy strengthens China’s role as a global transit hub

China has broadened its visa-free transit programme, allowing nationals of 57 countries to stay for up to 10 days while travelling onward to a third destination.

The latest expansion, which added Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam, took effect on August 20, 2026.

China has expanded its visa-free transit programme, now allowing nationals of 57 countries

Source: Facebook

What is China’s 240-hour visa-free transit policy?

China’s visa-free transit policy permits eligible travellers to enter the country without a visa and remain for up to 240 hours (10 days) in designated areas.

• The stay is only valid if China is a genuine transit point between two different countries or regions.

• Example of valid transit: US → China → Japan.

• Example of invalid transit: US → China → US.

• Hong Kong and Macao count as third regions, meaning itineraries such as New York → Shanghai → Hong Kong may qualify.

This exemption is not a standard tourist visa waiver. Travellers must prove onward travel to a third destination.

Eligible countries for China’s 10-day visa-free transit

As of August 20, 2026, nationals of 57 countries are eligible.

Europe – 40 Countries

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

Americas – 6 Countries

Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico and the United States.

Oceania – 2 Countries

Australia and New Zealand.

Asia – 9 Countries

Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Indonesia joined in June 2025, raising the number to 55. The addition of Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam now brings the total to 57.

Ports of entry and permitted travel areas

• The programme covers 65 authorised ports of entry across 24 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

• Five new ports in Guangdong Province were added in November 2025.

• Travellers must remain within designated areas during their stay.

How the stay is calculated

The 240-hour period begins from the moment of entry into China. Travellers must depart within the 10-day limit to remain compliant.

The expansion of China’s visa-free transit programme makes the country more accessible to international travellers. It encourages short-term visits, boosts tourism, and strengthens China’s role as a global transit hub.

How to apply for a Chinese visa in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians planning to travel to China for business, tourism, study or other approved purposes can now complete much of the visa application process online before visiting the Chinese Visa Application Centre for biometric enrolment and payment.

Source: Legit.ng