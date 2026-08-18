Former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint result-driven officials he described as 'mad men' to lead Nigeria's petroleum sector

Murray-Bruce named CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso and NSA Nuhu Ribadu as examples of the bold officials he says Nigeria urgently needs more of

The former federal lawmaker set a target of 325,000 barrels per day for government refineries and challenged Tinubu to pursue four million barrels of crude output by 2030

FCT, Abuja - Ben Murray-Bruce, former Bayelsa East senator, has publicly called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint what he called "mad men" to lead Nigeria's petroleum sector, arguing that the country's energy challenges demand officials who are bold enough to break entrenched systems and deliver measurable results.

Legit.ng reports that Murray-Bruce made the appeal in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, framing his message as one coming from a supporter of the Tinubu administration rather than a critic.

Former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, identifies Olayemi Cardoso and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as "mad men" in President Bola Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Ben Murray-Bruce

Source: Facebook

He said:

"I write this as a supporter of your administration and as a Nigerian who wants you to succeed."

What Murray-Bruce means by 'mad men'

The former legislator clarified that he was not using the phrase literally. By "mad men," he said he meant officials who are "obsessed with results," willing to challenge powerful interests, and ready to become unpopular if that is what achieving national goals requires.

He pointed to Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso and National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu as examples of the type of officials he believes Tinubu needs in larger numbers across government.

"Look at the Central Bank under Olayemi Cardoso. Whatever disagreements anybody may have with individual policies, there is no question that the institution has undergone a serious reset," Murray-Bruce said.

Ben Murray-Bruce praises Nuhu Ribadu’s role in strengthening Nigeria’s security coordination amid ongoing challenges. Photo credit: @NuhuRibadu

Source: Twitter

He also acknowledged Ribadu's role in bringing greater coordination to Nigeria's security architecture, despite the country's ongoing security challenges.

"These are two mad men," he said. "Two mad men are not enough for a country of more than 200 million people."

Refineries and crude production in focus

Murray-Bruce directed his sharpest criticism at the petroleum sector, urging the president to make the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries a priority. He argued that Nigerians had heard too many explanations involving "turnaround maintenance, contractors, technical reviews, committees, timelines and billions spent."

"We want products coming out of those refineries," he said.

He proposed that the three government-owned facilities should collectively target at least 50% of the Dangote Refinery's 650,000 barrels-per-day nameplate capacity, which he put at roughly 325,000 barrels per day of reliable throughput. He also urged the government to position Nigeria as an exporter of refined petroleum products to Africa and global markets, rather than continuing to export crude oil while importing refined fuel.

On crude production, he challenged Tinubu to find an official capable of pursuing the administration's four million barrels per day target by 2030.

"Find somebody who considers 1.5 million barrels unacceptable when the national ambition is 4 million," Murray-Bruce said. "I don't want another committee chairman. I want a mad man."

He rounded off his appeal with a direct message to presidential appointees across the board, warning that those unwilling to confront vested interests or deliver results should exit government.

"This is not a retirement home," he said. "No excuses. No clowns. No passengers. Only results."

Read Ben Murray-Bruce’s full post on X below:

Read more on Tinubu's presidency

Ben Bruce recounts Silverbird’s humble beginning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ben Bruce shared how he launched the media and entertainment empire with just a N20,000 loan borrowed from his siblings in 1980.

Bruce explained that his passion for entertainment was sparked at age 13 after watching a James Brown concert.

Source: Legit.ng