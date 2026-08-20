Adebanjo Oluolamide graduated with First-Class Honours in Aerospace Engineering and was named LASU's best student for 2025/2026

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced ₦20m for Oluolamide at LASU's postgraduate convocation, adding to an earlier ₦10m award he had already received

LASU's outgoing Vice Chancellor announced that 20,604 students graduated across the combined 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions

A Lagos State University (LASU) graduate has walked away from his convocation ceremony with ₦30 million in cash prizes after recording a near-perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97 out of 5.00.

Adebanjo Oluolamide, who graduated with First-Class Honours in Aerospace Engineering, was named LASU's overall best graduating student for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Adebanjo Oluolamide honored as LASU's best graduate with ₦30 million in awards. Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

His recognition came during the university's combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies, which covered both the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

The awards came in two instalments. Oluolamide first received ₦10 million from the Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme (SEPP) at the undergraduate convocation held on Monday, August 17, at the Olatunji Bello Auditorium on the Epe Campus.

Days later, at the postgraduate ceremony, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced an additional ₦20 million for him, bringing his total prize money to ₦30 million.

The best graduating student for the previous 2024/2025 session, Ayilara Olawale of the Department of Project Management, was also recognised. Olawale completed his programme with a 4.96 CGPA and First-Class Honours, and received a ₦20 million prize from the governor.

20,604 students graduate as Olatunji-Bello wraps up her tenure

The convocation also marked a significant milestone for LASU Vice Chancellor Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, whose five-year tenure is expected to end within the month.

She was conferred the rank of Distinguished Professor during the ceremonies, alongside scholar Rafiu Okuneye of the Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education.

Olatunji-Bello announced that 20,604 students graduated across diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes for the two combined sessions. Of these, 494 earned First Class Honours. Reflecting on her tenure, she said LASU's Internally Generated Revenue grew from ₦3 billion in September 2021 to ₦13 billion by September 2025. The university also secured full accreditation for 43 of 44 programmes in a recent accreditation exercise, while 17 new programmes received full accreditation in 2026.

Honorary degrees, governor's charge to graduates

LASU's Governing Council conferred honorary doctorate degrees on three prominent Nigerians: banker and technocrat Akin Kekere-Ekun, corporate executive Harriet-Ann Adesola, and industrialist Aliko Dangote. All three were recognised for their contributions to national development, business, and public service.

Addressing the graduating students, Governor Sanwo-Olu warned against treating their degrees as a final destination.

"Degrees can open doors, but only service builds your name," he said.

He futher urged graduates to demonstrate competence, character, and a commitment to service in their careers.

Class Honours. LASU produces 494 first-class graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that LASU announced 494 First Class graduates from its first-degree programmes across two academic sessions.

The combined 29th and 30th convocation will see 20,604 students graduate, including 3,383 postgraduate students.

Source: Legit.ng