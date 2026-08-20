A viral Facebook video claimed President Tinubu is pushing a Geopolitical Zones Bill 2026, drawing over 40,000 likes and 3,300 comments

Fact-checkers searched the National Assembly's official Bill Tracker and found no such bill linked to Tinubu or his administration

The proposals in the video were traced to a publication by Nigerian commentator Ayo Akinfe, not any government or legislative source

A Facebook page, The Clem O Comedy, shared a video on August 18, 2026, claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is backing a "Geopolitical Zones Bill 2026" that would fundamentally restructure how Nigeria's regions are governed and funded.

The video features a man speaking in Pidgin, saying: "Within your state, wetin your state dey generate na him your state go take feed themselves… wetin e mean be say if your state no fit meet up, the Federal Government will intervene." The clip went on to suggest that northern states could struggle financially under such an arrangement, given their reliance on revenue generated in the south.

By August 18, 2026, the post had attracted more than 40,000 likes, over 3,300 comments, and 3,200 shares, with several users already debating how different regions might fare under the described changes.

What the fact-check found

Fact-checking organisation DUBAWA reviewed the National Assembly's official Bill Tracker and found no bill titled "Nigeria Geo-Political Zone Bill 2026" containing the provisions described in the video. There was also no record linking President Tinubu to any such proposal.

The claims in the video were traced to a commentary piece published on April 12, 2026, by Nigerian commentator Ayo Akinfe, titled "Nigerian Geo-Political Zone Bill 2026 By Ayo Akinfe." The article proposed that, from October 1, 2026, Nigeria's six geopolitical zones would become constitutional organs of government, creating a four-tier system of Federal, Zonal, State and Local Governments, with 42 states, regional police, resource control and a new revenue-sharing formula. Akinfe's article did not present the piece as a formal government or National Assembly proposal.

Related bills that do exist

There are legitimate legislative proposals related to geopolitical zones, but none matches the viral claim. In November 2024, a private member's bill sponsored by House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas scaled first reading in the House of Representatives, seeking constitutional recognition for Nigeria's six zones. It was unsuccessful.

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies also lists bills from 2024 and 2025 that seek to recognise the six zones and rotate certain political offices among them. None of these is titled the "Nigeria Geo-Political Zone Bill 2026" or is linked to President Tinubu.

Tinubu has signed development commission bills for some zones, including the North-West Development Commission Bill and the South-East Development Commission Bill, both in July 2024, but these address infrastructure and development, not the restructuring claims in the video.

On August 9, 2024, Tinubu told members of The Patriots group, led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, that he was focused on economic reforms and would consider constitutional review later. His remarks did not reference any geopolitical zones bill.

It is then that the claim is misleading, as no evidence exists that President Tinubu proposed or introduced a "Nigeria Geo-Political Zone Bill 2026."

Source: Legit.ng