Former Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola publicly congratulated Ademola Adeleke following the August 15, 2026 governorship election

Aregbesola praised ADC members and their candidate, Najeem Salaam, for courage and commitment throughout the campaign

The former governor called on Adeleke to govern with fairness and extend fellowship to all political tendencies in the state

Former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on winning re-election as governor of Osun State following the governorship poll held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

In a statement signed personally by Aregbesola and addressed to the people of Osun, ADC members, and all political actors, he acknowledged the outcome of the election and called for unity across the state.

Rauf Aregbesola congratulates Ademola Adeleke Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

"I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke on his re-election as the Governor of Osun following the governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026," Aregbesola wrote. "Now that the people of Osun have spoken through the ballot, their decision must be respected."

Aregbesola's message to Adeleke

The former governor did not limit his remarks to congratulations. He urged Adeleke to treat his re-election as a mandate to bring the state together rather than a personal victory, saying the task ahead was greater than the contest itself.

Aregbesola said:

"I urge him to see the outcome as a renewed mandate to unite the state, deepen development and govern with fairness, humility and a strong sense of responsibility to every citizen, irrespective of political affiliation."

Aregbesola also appealed directly to Adeleke to reach across political lines, asking him to "extend the hand of fellowship to all political tendencies and to make the next chapter of his administration one of greater inclusion, reconciliation and service to all."

Salute to ADC members and candidate

Aregbesola reserved particular praise for members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun, who backed Dr Najeem Folasayo Salaam, also known as Iwaloye, as their candidate in the election.

He also commended Dr Salaam for accepting the result with maturity and placing the peace of Osun above personal ambition, describing his campaign as one built on "ideas, competence, character and service to the people."

Aregbesola urged ADC supporters not to be discouraged, saying democracy grew stronger when political actors competed with vigour, accepted results with humility, and continued to engage constructively after elections.

He closed the statement with a reminder that political journeys extended well beyond single elections, and that the values underpinning the ADC's campaign, including accountability, justice, and competence, remained worth pursuing. He signed off with the phrase: "Power is responsibility."

See his full statement on X here:

Peter Obi criticises Fadahunsi's outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi spoke out against Senator Francis Fadahunsi over comments he described as inflammatory and threat-laden before the Osun State election

Obi called on Fadahunsi to retract his statements and apologise to the people of Osun State

The NDC presidential candidate urged security agencies to monitor inflammatory rhetoric and protect voters before, during, and after the polls.

Source: Legit.ng