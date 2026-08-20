Gov Adeleke Takes Centre Stage at White Garment Church Procession As He Dances in Viral Video
- A video from inside Love of Christ Generation Church in Osun state captured Davido's uncle in a ceremonial procession
- The footage surfaced shortly after Davido's uncle secured a gubernatorial election win in Osun state, drawing online attention
- Nigerians flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from humour to surprise at the church appearance
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A video making the rounds on Instagram has put Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, in the spotlight for an unexpected reason: his enthusiastic appearance at a white garment church service in Osun state.
The footage, filmed inside what appears to be the Love of Christ Generation Church, shows a formal ceremonial gathering attended by dignitaries and congregants dressed in white and traditional attire.
Davido's uncle is seen dancing and participating in a procession, drawing considerable attention online.
White Garment Church Video Goes Viral
The timing of the video added fuel to the conversation. It surfaced around the same period that Davido's uncle clinched a gubernatorial election victory in Osun state, prompting many Nigerians to draw a connection between the two events.
The clip quickly spread across social media, with viewers reacting to both his lively dancing and the religious setting of the ceremony.
Watch the church procession video of Davido's uncle that sparked the debate:
What Nigerians Said Online about Davido's uncle
The comments section reflected a wide range of opinions, from amusement to genuine surprise.
@felnyks wrote:
"Shey na this man APC won win? A man that dance shamelessly in the presence of his creator... Ko possible"
@annie__pearl798 reacted:
"This cameraman e no go better for you😂😂😂😂😂 why focus on Davido 😂"
@yetundetaiwo observed:
"David no sabi the song"
@octillion_braids commented:
"I said it that this man must be from white garment church because the way he dances and likes music must be from Cele."
@adaezeasa_omalicha stated:
"Them no dey fight this kind person o"
Adeleke's children celebrate Davido
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Adeleke family celebrated Davido after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, secured victory at the Osun governorship election.
A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the governor's children, Folashade, Nikos, and BRED, gave Davido a standing ovation and a round of applause, publicly honouring the singer for his contributions to the family's political campaign.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.