Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party took the lead in 12 local government areas as collation of Osun governorship results continued

APC candidate Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji secured five LGAs as collation officers announced results in the presence of a returning officer

Results from Saturday's poll were still being announced, with several local government areas yet to be declared

Governor Ademola Adeleke holds an early lead in the Osun State governorship election, having won 12 of the local government areas declared so far, while his main challenger, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, known as AMBO, has taken five.

The results were read out by Local Government Collation Officers before Professor Joshua Ogunwole as the collation process from Saturday's election continued.

Adeleke's LGA wins

Adeleke, who is seeking re-election on the Accord Party platform, claimed victories in Ede South, Ife North, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Orolu, Osogbo, Ori-Ade, Odo-Otin, Ife East, and Ifelodun — a total of 11 announced areas in addition to one further local government, bringing his tally to 12.

Where AMBO won

The APC candidate secured wins in Boluwaduro, Ilesa East, Irepodun, Obokun, and Atakunmosa West, giving him five local government areas as collation continued across the state.

Collation was still ongoing at the time of reporting, with a number of local government areas yet to be declared by the appropriate officers.

Source: Legit.ng