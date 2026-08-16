Osun 2026: Full List of LGAs Won By Adeleke, Oyebamiji So Far
- Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party took the lead in 12 local government areas as collation of Osun governorship results continued
- APC candidate Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji secured five LGAs as collation officers announced results in the presence of a returning officer
- Results from Saturday's poll were still being announced, with several local government areas yet to be declared
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Governor Ademola Adeleke holds an early lead in the Osun State governorship election, having won 12 of the local government areas declared so far, while his main challenger, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, known as AMBO, has taken five.
The results were read out by Local Government Collation Officers before Professor Joshua Ogunwole as the collation process from Saturday's election continued.
Adeleke's LGA wins
Adeleke, who is seeking re-election on the Accord Party platform, claimed victories in Ede South, Ife North, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Orolu, Osogbo, Ori-Ade, Odo-Otin, Ife East, and Ifelodun — a total of 11 announced areas in addition to one further local government, bringing his tally to 12.
Where AMBO won
The APC candidate secured wins in Boluwaduro, Ilesa East, Irepodun, Obokun, and Atakunmosa West, giving him five local government areas as collation continued across the state.
Collation was still ongoing at the time of reporting, with a number of local government areas yet to be declared by the appropriate officers.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng