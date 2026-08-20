Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State publicly reacted to President Bola Tinubu's appointment of a new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, described as a son of Osun State, rose through the federal civil service, serving as Permanent Secretary in several strategic ministries

Adeleke said he was confident the new appointee would strengthen the federal civil service and drive reforms across public service delivery

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has welcomed the appointment of Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, describing him as a worthy son of the state whose decades of federal service made him deserving of the recognition.

President Bola Tinubu named Enitan to the position, and Adeleke was quick to respond with a public congratulatory message on behalf of his government and the people of Osun State.

Adeleke said:

"I warmly congratulate a worthy son of Osun State, Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, on his appointment as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation."

Enitan's career in public service

Adeleke pointed to Enitan's track record within the federal bureaucracy as evidence of his suitability for the top civil service role. The appointee previously served as Permanent Secretary across several strategic ministries, a career path the governor described as a sign of competence and professional commitment.

The governor noted:

"His steady rise through the Federal Civil Service, including his service as Permanent Secretary in several strategic ministries, is a testament to his competence, professionalism and commitment to public service."

The governor expressed confidence that Enitan would use his accumulated experience to improve how the Federal Civil Service functions, particularly in pushing reforms aimed at greater efficiency and effective service delivery.

He added:

"I am confident that Mr Enitan will bring his wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the Federal Civil Service and advancing reforms that promote efficiency, professionalism and effective service delivery."

Adeleke speaks for Osun

Adeleke made clear that his congratulatory message carried the weight of the entire Osun State government, not just a personal sentiment. He wished the new appointee success as he takes on what he called an important national responsibility.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Osun State, I wish him great success as he assumes this important responsibility," the governor said.

See the governor's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng