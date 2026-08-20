A video of Adura, late Mohbad's younger brother, singing a cryptic song in Yoruba and Pidgin English has circulated online

The clip emerged as activist Verydarkman renewed his public questioning of those connected to the singer's death

Adura had previously been named by both Yomi Fabiyi and VDM in relation to their separate probes into Mohbad's passing

A video of Adura, the younger brother of the late singer Mohbad, has gone viral, showing him vibing and performing a cryptic song at a time when controversy surrounding his late brother's death has flared up again.

The clip, posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, 20 August 2026, shows Adura singing cheerfully. The lyrics, delivered in a mix of Yoruba and Pidgin English, carried a defiant message: that he cannot be defeated, that many things people say are lies, and that he was born to win.

Reactions to Mohbad's brother Adura sings cryptic song amid VDM's renewed death investigation. Photo credit@hardua/@verydarkblackman/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

VDM revives Mohbad death probe

The video's emergence comes as social activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has returned to publicly questioning those around the deceased artiste. VDM has been releasing a series of videos interrogating the circumstances of Mohbad's death, directing attention at both the singer's widow and his younger brother.

Fans drag Verydarkman over Adura's video. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a characteristic show of dramatic flair, VDM urged his supporters, known as Ratels, to stock up on buckets in anticipation of the tears his forthcoming videos would provoke.

Adura has not been a stranger to controversy in this saga. Actor and filmmaker Yomi Fabiyi had previously linked him to his brother's death, while VDM also mentioned him by name, claiming to have invited Adura for an interview during an earlier phase of his investigation into Mohbad's passing.

Here is the Instagram video of Adura singing about his talent amid VDM's video below:

Fans react to Adura's video

The clip drew strong and divided reactions online:

@adebanjo_stephen_korede commented:

"Kai. God bless you Adura Aloba. God bless your dad. God bless your mum. God bless Liam. God bless Wunmi. Rip mohbad"

@ad_adun reacted:

"You no go fall "

@shehubsn005 wrote:

"God punish every Ratel zombie that insults this young man because of lies manipulate to you by your preek seller god amen. Adura keep winning bro."

@ukeni_progress stated:

"This boy just waste him brother cause of his talent."

@ima__nuellll shared:

"When u finish go comot dat Mohbad put Wunmi frame back"

Mohbad's ally, Spending, speaks about misinformation

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the late singer's aides had to apologise to his fans for providing misleading information.

Spending had spoken about the last time he saw Mohbad before his unfortunate death. He apologised for the misinformation about his movement. He disclosed that the misinformation came because he had just been released from prison then and was not in a perfect mental state.

Source: Legit.ng