President Tinubu personally called Governor Adeleke to congratulate him following the Osun governorship election on August 16, 2026

Tinubu praised INEC and security agencies for conducting what he described as a peaceful and transparent poll

The president issued a charge to the re-elected governor on what he expects from his second term in office

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on winning re-election, saying the outcome is proof that democracy is thriving under his administration.

Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, released a State House press statement on Saturday, August 16, 2026, confirming that the president placed a personal call to Adeleke to felicitate with him following the election result.

President Bola Tinubu personally calls Ademola Adeleke to congratulate him on his Osun re-election. Photo: ABAT, AdemolaAdeleke

Source: Facebook

"I called Governor Ademola Adeleke earlier today to congratulate him on his election victory in Osun State. His victory once again confirmed the confidence the people of Osun State have in him," Tinubu said.

Tinubu's Message to Adeleke

Beyond the congratulations, Tinubu used the statement to lay out expectations for Adeleke's second term. He urged the governor to prioritise unity and work toward the economic and social development of the state, irrespective of how residents voted during the election.

"Now that he has won, Governor Adeleke must unite the people of Osun State and rally them for growth, stability, and social and economic progress, regardless of the political choices they made at the election," the president added.

Tinubu also acknowledged the other candidates who contested the election, commending their courage and saying their participation contributed to a richer democratic process. He described the result as a clear reflection of the will of Osun voters.

INEC and Security Agencies Praised

The president singled out the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies deployed for the poll, commending both for what he called a peaceful and transparent conduct of the exercise that produced a definitive winner.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng