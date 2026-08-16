Both Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar publicly reacted to Ademola Adeleke's re-election victory in the Osun governorship election

Obi, the 2027 NDC presidential candidate, praised the youths of Osun for peacefully defending their democratic mandate

Atiku described Adeleke's win as a reflection of the choice of the people of Osun as expressed at the ballot box

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi have congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election in Osun State, describing the outcome as a victory for the Nigerian people over what Obi called "the forces of darkness."

Adeleke secured a second term as governor, defeating the candidate backed by President Bola Tinubu's camp in a hotly contested election.

Peter Obi and Atiku congratulate Ademola Adeleke after the governor secured a second term in Osun State.

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi Hails Osun Youths

Obi, who is now the 2027 presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) following his ratification on May 29, 2026, said the Osun result carried a message for the entire country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Writing on his official X account, Obi praised the courage of voters, particularly young people, who he said stood their ground to protect their ballots.

"I particularly commend the courageous youths of Osun who rose to the occasion and peacefully defended their democratic mandate. Their vigilance and determination demonstrate that when citizens stand firmly to protect their votes, the forces of good can overcome the forces of darkness," he wrote.

Obi urged Nigerians facing hunger, insecurity, and hardship to channel that frustration into active participation at the polls in 2027.

"The Nigerian people are the ones experiencing hunger, deprivation, insecurity, and hardship; therefore, they are also the ones with the power, through their votes, to bring about the change that will end these conditions," he added.

He called on all political actors to prioritise the interests of ordinary Nigerians above party lines and to treat elections as contests of ideas rather than violence.

Atiku Sends Congratulations

Atiku Abubakar also extended congratulations to Adeleke via X, describing the result as a clear expression of the will of the Osun electorate.

"His victory demonstrates the choice of the people of Osun as expressed at the ballot box. I commend the people for their passion and peaceful participation. I wish Governor Adeleke continued success as he continues to serve them," Atiku wrote, signing off with the hashtag #osundecides2026.

APM Lagos candidate reacts to Adeleke's Osun re-election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prince Laja Adeoye, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on winning a second term in office following the August 2026 governorship election.

Results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from all 30 local government areas in Osun showed that Adeleke, running on the Accord Party platform, polled 511,067 votes against 444,815 votes recorded by his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng