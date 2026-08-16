Former senator Ojudu Babafemi published a list of 15 factors he said worked against the APC in the Osun governorship election

Ojudu named frozen state accounts, hunger, and Edo governor's remarks among the forces that boosted Adeleke's support

The post drew wide reactions, with commenters praising Adeleke's resilience and criticising Oyetola's role in the loss

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Former Nigerian senator Ojudu Babafemi has published what he described as the key factors that cost the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Osun State governorship election.

The APC chieftain named 15 separate points ranging from economic hardship to the influence of musician Davido.

Senator Ojudu lists 15 factors that cost the APC victory in the Osun election. Photo credit: @RealFikayomi66/@babaloveme3

Source: UGC

Ojudu, who represented Ekiti Central at the Senate, shared the post on his Facebook page on Sunday, August 17, 2026, under the title "Those Who Defeated the APC in Osun State."

Osun election: What Ojudu said hurt APC

At the top of his list, Ojudu pointed to the prevailing hunger across the country as a major factor that turned voters against the ruling party.

He also criticised the Edo State governor, whose public remarks against Governor Ademola Adeleke he said backfired badly by generating sympathy for the incumbent.

The freezing of the Osun State Government's accounts also featured prominently, with Ojudu suggesting the move alienated rather than weakened Adeleke's base.

The former senator aimed at several party figures by name. He said Senator Fadahunsi damaged the APC's standing with reported comments that Accord Party members should be killed.

He also criticised Hon. Wole Oke for publicly invoking President Bola Tinubu's name and influence in a manner that he said proved counterproductive.

A campaigner identified as Ero Arike was also faulted for what Ojudu called "endless rants and curses."

Former Governor Gboyega Oyetola drew some of the sharpest criticism. Ojudu accused him of imposing a candidate on the party rather than allowing members to choose their own standard-bearer, a decision he argued generated deep internal resentment.

On the other side, Ojudu credited Adeleke's now-famous dance steps with boosting his public appeal, and singled out Davido for drawing large crowds to the governor's campaign.

He also praised the people of Osun for what he called their determination and fearlessness, and highlighted the creativity of campaign songs used during the election season.

Reactions to Osun election

The post drew a wave of responses from commenters who largely agreed with Ojudu's reading of events.

Familoni Faith Ayodeji wrote:

"I became emotional reading this. The battles Adeleke passed through could be likened to David and Goliath. They almost cripple his government."

Eyitayo Ojemola suggested a 15th factor, saying:

"The intimidation he was made to suffer as the Governor of a State, where he's supposed to be Chief Host, at Ooni's Palace, also attracted sympathy support for Senator GANJA from many quarters."

Prince Ademola Onifade went further and called for internal reform, writing:

"If the progressive party wants to return as a ruling party in Osun State, Oyetola should excuse himself from the party leadership."

Kingsley Nzemechi focused on voter agency, saying:

"I will give credit to the people of Osun State who stood their ground and made a statement. They just told the rest of us that the will of the people can still prevail if we are determined."

Source: Legit.ng