US Unveils Website Foreigners Can Practise for English, Civics Tests Before Applying for Citizenship
- The US government has officially pointed foreigners to a dedicated online platform designed to help them prepare for two key requirements of naturalisation
- The free resource covers both the English language and civics components that applicants must pass before attending their naturalisation interview
- The platform is accessible to any foreign national working through the US citizenship application process ahead of their official interview date
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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has directed foreigners seeking American citizenship to a free online platform where they can study for the English and civics tests required before naturalisation.
The announcement, shared by the US government, highlights a dedicated study page on the USCIS website that prospective citizens can access at no cost as they prepare for one of the most critical stages of the citizenship process.
What the USCIS study platform offers
Before attending a naturalisation interview, applicants are required to demonstrate basic English language ability and pass a civics test covering American history and government.
The USCIS Study for the Test page provides free materials designed to help candidates meet both of these requirements.
The resource is available to any foreign national going through the naturalisation process, allowing them to study at their own pace ahead of the scheduled interview.
The platform sits within the broader USCIS citizenship section, which outlines all stages of becoming an American citizen, including requirements specific to those applying through military service.
US citizenship naturalisation process
Naturalisation is the legal process through which a foreign national becomes an United States citizen. The English and civics tests form a compulsory part of the process, taken during the official naturalisation interview with a USCIS officer.
The civics component tests knowledge of American government, history, and values, while the English portion assesses a candidate's ability to read, write, and speak the language at a basic level. Both tests must be passed for the application to progress.
By making study materials freely available online, USCIS is offering applicants from across the world, including the large number of African immigrants resident in the United States, a structured way to get ready without incurring additional costs.
US citizenship through military service
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the USCIS confirmed that current and former US military members can apply for citizenship under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Foreigners who served honourably for at least one year in the US armed forces may qualify for faster naturalisation with reduced requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng