The US government has officially pointed foreigners to a dedicated online platform designed to help them prepare for two key requirements of naturalisation

The free resource covers both the English language and civics components that applicants must pass before attending their naturalisation interview

The platform is accessible to any foreign national working through the US citizenship application process ahead of their official interview date

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has directed foreigners seeking American citizenship to a free online platform where they can study for the English and civics tests required before naturalisation.

The announcement, shared by the US government, highlights a dedicated study page on the USCIS website that prospective citizens can access at no cost as they prepare for one of the most critical stages of the citizenship process.

The US shares website that allows foreigners to practise their citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the USCIS study platform offers

Before attending a naturalisation interview, applicants are required to demonstrate basic English language ability and pass a civics test covering American history and government.

The USCIS Study for the Test page provides free materials designed to help candidates meet both of these requirements.

The resource is available to any foreign national going through the naturalisation process, allowing them to study at their own pace ahead of the scheduled interview.

The platform sits within the broader USCIS citizenship section, which outlines all stages of becoming an American citizen, including requirements specific to those applying through military service.

US citizenship naturalisation process

Naturalisation is the legal process through which a foreign national becomes an United States citizen. The English and civics tests form a compulsory part of the process, taken during the official naturalisation interview with a USCIS officer.

The civics component tests knowledge of American government, history, and values, while the English portion assesses a candidate's ability to read, write, and speak the language at a basic level. Both tests must be passed for the application to progress.

By making study materials freely available online, USCIS is offering applicants from across the world, including the large number of African immigrants resident in the United States, a structured way to get ready without incurring additional costs.

US citizenship through military service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the USCIS confirmed that current and former US military members can apply for citizenship under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Foreigners who served honourably for at least one year in the US armed forces may qualify for faster naturalisation with reduced requirements.

Source: Legit.ng