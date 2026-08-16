Accord Party chieftain Pelumi Olajengbesi said President Tinubu personally phoned Governor Adeleke the night after the Osun election

Adeleke secured 511,067 votes against APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji's 444,815 votes, a margin of 66,252 votes

Olajengbesi praised Tinubu for non-interference but said the election was not entirely free and fair due to reported violence

President Bola Tinubu personally called Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to congratulate him on winning the 2026 governorship election, according to Accord Party chieftain Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Olajengbesi made the disclosure to journalists at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Osogbo on Saturday, August 16, shortly after INEC declared Adeleke the winner of the election, Tribune reports.

President Bola Tinubu reportedly calls Governor Ademola Adeleke after his Osun election victory. Photo: ABAT

Source: Twitter

"The President congratulated Governor Adeleke last night," Olajengbesi said, adding that Tinubu deserved credit for honouring his promise to let the people of Osun choose their governor without federal interference.

Adeleke Wins by Over 66,000 Votes

Adeleke polled 511,067 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who received 444,815 votes. The winning margin stood at 66,252 votes, securing Adeleke a second term as governor of the state.

The result marks another term for the incumbent after a fiercely contested election in which the APC sought to reclaim Osun. Adeleke first won the governorship four years ago, and this latest victory further consolidates his grip on the state.

Olajengbesi Raises Concerns About the Process

Despite his praise for the President, Olajengbesi stopped short of declaring the election wholly credible. He said the exercise could be described as credible but not entirely free and fair, pointing to violent incidents recorded in parts of the state both before and during voting.

He nonetheless maintained that Tinubu's decision to stay out of the process was commendable and stood in contrast to concerns that had been raised ahead of the election about possible federal interference in the outcome.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng