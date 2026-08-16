Atiku Abubakar challenged President Tinubu to account for over ₦4 trillion added to refinery obligations in 2024 alone under his government

The former vice president pointed to NNPC records showing combined refinery debts nearly doubled from ₦4.52 trillion to ₦8.67 trillion within one year

Atiku's statement came after Tinubu's administration linked Nigeria's refinery problems to liabilities inherited from previous governments

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to stop deflecting blame onto past administrations.

The former vice president said Tinubu should instead explain what happened to the billions of naira channelled into Nigeria's refineries during his own tenure.

Atiku demands accountability for public funds and questions refinery operational failures. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

He made the remarks in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on August 16, 2026, through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Refinery debts nearly doubled in 2024

At the heart of Atiku's case are figures drawn from NNPC's financial records. According to those records, the combined obligations of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries to the national oil company rose from roughly ₦4.52 trillion at the end of 2023 to ₦8.67 trillion by the close of 2024, an increase of about ₦4.15 trillion within a single year of Tinubu's presidency.

Atiku argued that these numbers make it impossible for the administration to frame the refineries purely as a burden left behind by previous governments.

"President Tinubu cannot have it both ways. When the cameras were rolling in November 2024, his government told Nigerians that the Port Harcourt refinery was back. NNPC announced that it was operating at 70 per cent capacity and expressly presented it as an achievement under President Tinubu's leadership."

"Now that the celebration has turned into embarrassment, the same administration wants Nigerians to believe that the refineries are merely liabilities inherited from previous governments. Mr President, you claimed the refinery when you thought it was working. You cannot disown it now that the smoke has cleared."

Where are the products?

Atiku pressed further, noting that NNPC's own leadership had since admitted the refineries were operating at a "monumental loss" and that public money was effectively being wasted. He listed a series of unanswered questions for the presidency.

"So Nigerians deserve answers. If the combined obligations of these refineries jumped by more than ₦4 trillion in 2024 alone, what exactly did Nigerians receive in return? Where did the money go? Where are the products? Where are the savings Nigerians were promised?"

Atiku demands answers on refinery debt increases during Tinubu's presidency. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

The former vice president argued that the financial cost was especially painful because ordinary Nigerians continue to buy petrol at high prices while the facilities responsible for the spending have failed to deliver consistent output.

"Think about what ₦4 trillion could do for Nigeria. Think about the universities struggling with overcrowded lecture halls, hospitals without modern equipment, roads that have become death traps and communities without electricity or potable water."

Atiku closed by warning that after more than three years in office, Tinubu could no longer credibly attribute his administration's difficulties solely to inherited problems.

Tinubu vows to revive Nigeria’s refineries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu pledged to revive Nigeria's refineries for commercial viability and efficiency.

Tinubu assured that detailed assessments will identify structural issues preventing refinery productivity.

NUPENG praised subsidy removal as a bold move towards redirecting savings into infrastructure projects.

Source: Legit.ng