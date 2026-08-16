Accord Party's Adeleke pulled ahead in the Osun state governorship election 2026 after results from half of the state's 30 LGAs were collated

APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji trailed by over 67,000 votes based on the figures declared so far, with 15 LGAs still outstanding

INEC began the final collation process at about 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, in Osogbo, with a statewide result expected after all LGAs are verified

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Osun state governor and Accord Party candidate Ademola Adeleke is holding a significant lead over his rivals in the 2026 governorship election, with collated results from 15 of the state's 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) showing him ahead by more than 67,000 votes.

As reported on Sunday morning, August 16, by Premium Times, figures from the 15 LGAs so far announced put Adeleke on 283,235 votes, while All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji has gathered 216,003 votes. African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Najeem Salaam sits in third place with 11,196 votes.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke leads APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji and ADC's Najeem Salaam after results from 15 LGAs in the 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Osun election 2026: Adeleke's strongest LGAs

The incumbent governor performed particularly well in his home territory of Ede North, where he received 35,427 votes against Oyebamiji's 10,283.

He also dominated in Osogbo, recording 36,480 votes and defeating Oyebamiji by a margin of 6,006 in the state capital. Additional wins in Iwo, where Adeleke scored 27,085 votes, and Ede South, where he claimed 21,188 votes, contributed substantially to his overall tally.

Oyebamiji did secure victory in Obokun, where he finished ahead of Adeleke by 4,097 votes.

The other LGAs covered in the first batch of results are Aiyedire, Atakunmosa East, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Ife Central, Ife South, Irepodun, Isokan, Ola-Oluwa and Oriade.

Governor Ademola Adeleke is leading the race as collation by INEC continues in the 2026 Osun state governorship election. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Osun: Collation continues as INEC awaits full results

Legit.ng reports that all figures remain provisional. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began the final collation and announcement of LGA results at about 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2026, in Osogbo.

A definitive statewide result will only be declared once results from all 30 LGAs have been presented and verified by INEC.

Legit.ng highlights the 15 LGAs and their respective winners below:

No. LGA Winner 1 Aiyedire Ademola Adeleke 2 Atakunmosa East Ademola Adeleke 3 Ede North Ademola Adeleke 4 Ede South Ademola Adeleke 5 Egbedore Ademola Adeleke 6 Ejigbo Ademola Adeleke 7 Ife Central Ademola Adeleke 8 Ife South Ademola Adeleke 9 Irepodun Ademola Adeleke 10 Isokan Ademola Adeleke 11 Iwo Ademola Adeleke 12 Obokun Bola Oyebamiji 13 Ola-Oluwa Ademola Adeleke 14 Oriade Ademola Adeleke 15 Osogbo Ademola Adeleke

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun: Winner emerges in ADC candidate’s LGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party took Ejigbo Local Government Area in the 2026 Osun gubernatorial election, polling 18,458 votes to beat APC's Oyebamiji, who garnered 16,195 votes.

Adeleke won Ejigbo with a margin of 2,263 votes. ADC's Salaam finished third in the local government area with 5,053 votes. Ejigbo is Salaam’s home LGA.

Source: Legit.ng