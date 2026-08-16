Breaking: Accord Party's Adeleke in Early Lead in Osun After Results from 15 LGAs, Full List Emerges
- Accord Party's Adeleke pulled ahead in the Osun state governorship election 2026 after results from half of the state's 30 LGAs were collated
- APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji trailed by over 67,000 votes based on the figures declared so far, with 15 LGAs still outstanding
- INEC began the final collation process at about 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, in Osogbo, with a statewide result expected after all LGAs are verified
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun state - Osun state governor and Accord Party candidate Ademola Adeleke is holding a significant lead over his rivals in the 2026 governorship election, with collated results from 15 of the state's 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) showing him ahead by more than 67,000 votes.
As reported on Sunday morning, August 16, by Premium Times, figures from the 15 LGAs so far announced put Adeleke on 283,235 votes, while All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji has gathered 216,003 votes. African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Najeem Salaam sits in third place with 11,196 votes.
Osun election 2026: Adeleke's strongest LGAs
The incumbent governor performed particularly well in his home territory of Ede North, where he received 35,427 votes against Oyebamiji's 10,283.
He also dominated in Osogbo, recording 36,480 votes and defeating Oyebamiji by a margin of 6,006 in the state capital. Additional wins in Iwo, where Adeleke scored 27,085 votes, and Ede South, where he claimed 21,188 votes, contributed substantially to his overall tally.
Oyebamiji did secure victory in Obokun, where he finished ahead of Adeleke by 4,097 votes.
The other LGAs covered in the first batch of results are Aiyedire, Atakunmosa East, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Ife Central, Ife South, Irepodun, Isokan, Ola-Oluwa and Oriade.
Osun: Collation continues as INEC awaits full results
Legit.ng reports that all figures remain provisional. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began the final collation and announcement of LGA results at about 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2026, in Osogbo.
A definitive statewide result will only be declared once results from all 30 LGAs have been presented and verified by INEC.
Legit.ng highlights the 15 LGAs and their respective winners below:
No.
LGA
Winner
1
Aiyedire
Ademola Adeleke
2
Atakunmosa East
Ademola Adeleke
3
Ede North
Ademola Adeleke
4
Ede South
Ademola Adeleke
5
Egbedore
Ademola Adeleke
6
Ejigbo
Ademola Adeleke
7
Ife Central
Ademola Adeleke
8
Ife South
Ademola Adeleke
9
Irepodun
Ademola Adeleke
10
Isokan
Ademola Adeleke
11
Iwo
Ademola Adeleke
12
Obokun
Bola Oyebamiji
13
Ola-Oluwa
Ademola Adeleke
14
Oriade
Ademola Adeleke
15
Osogbo
Ademola Adeleke
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Osun: Winner emerges in ADC candidate’s LGA
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party took Ejigbo Local Government Area in the 2026 Osun gubernatorial election, polling 18,458 votes to beat APC's Oyebamiji, who garnered 16,195 votes.
Adeleke won Ejigbo with a margin of 2,263 votes. ADC's Salaam finished third in the local government area with 5,053 votes. Ejigbo is Salaam’s home LGA.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.