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Breaking: Accord Party's Adeleke in Early Lead in Osun After Results from 15 LGAs, Full List Emerges
Politics

Breaking: Accord Party's Adeleke in Early Lead in Osun After Results from 15 LGAs, Full List Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Accord Party's Adeleke pulled ahead in the Osun state governorship election 2026 after results from half of the state's 30 LGAs were collated
  • APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji trailed by over 67,000 votes based on the figures declared so far, with 15 LGAs still outstanding
  • INEC began the final collation process at about 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, in Osogbo, with a statewide result expected after all LGAs are verified

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Osun state governor and Accord Party candidate Ademola Adeleke is holding a significant lead over his rivals in the 2026 governorship election, with collated results from 15 of the state's 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) showing him ahead by more than 67,000 votes.

As reported on Sunday morning, August 16, by Premium Times, figures from the 15 LGAs so far announced put Adeleke on 283,235 votes, while All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji has gathered 216,003 votes. African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Najeem Salaam sits in third place with 11,196 votes.

Read also

Breaking: Winner emerges in ADC candidate’s LGA in Osun 2026 election

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke leads APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji by more than 67,000 votes after results from 15 LGAs were announced in the 2026 governorship election.
Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke leads APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji and ADC's Najeem Salaam after results from 15 LGAs in the 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01, @NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

Osun election 2026: Adeleke's strongest LGAs

The incumbent governor performed particularly well in his home territory of Ede North, where he received 35,427 votes against Oyebamiji's 10,283.

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He also dominated in Osogbo, recording 36,480 votes and defeating Oyebamiji by a margin of 6,006 in the state capital. Additional wins in Iwo, where Adeleke scored 27,085 votes, and Ede South, where he claimed 21,188 votes, contributed substantially to his overall tally.

Oyebamiji did secure victory in Obokun, where he finished ahead of Adeleke by 4,097 votes.

The other LGAs covered in the first batch of results are Aiyedire, Atakunmosa East, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Ife Central, Ife South, Irepodun, Isokan, Ola-Oluwa and Oriade.

Governor Ademola Adeleke is on course to win the 2026 Osun state governorship election.
Governor Ademola Adeleke is leading the race as collation by INEC continues in the 2026 Osun state governorship election. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01
Source: Twitter

Osun: Collation continues as INEC awaits full results

Legit.ng reports that all figures remain provisional. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began the final collation and announcement of LGA results at about 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2026, in Osogbo.

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Breaking: Jubilation as result announced in Adeleke’s LGA in Osun election 2026, scores surface

A definitive statewide result will only be declared once results from all 30 LGAs have been presented and verified by INEC.

Legit.ng highlights the 15 LGAs and their respective winners below:

No.

LGA

Winner

1

Aiyedire

Ademola Adeleke

2

Atakunmosa East

Ademola Adeleke

3

Ede North

Ademola Adeleke

4

Ede South

Ademola Adeleke

5

Egbedore

Ademola Adeleke

6

Ejigbo

Ademola Adeleke

7

Ife Central

Ademola Adeleke

8

Ife South

Ademola Adeleke

9

Irepodun

Ademola Adeleke

10

Isokan

Ademola Adeleke

11

Iwo

Ademola Adeleke

12

Obokun

Bola Oyebamiji

13

Ola-Oluwa

Ademola Adeleke

14

Oriade

Ademola Adeleke

15

Osogbo

Ademola Adeleke

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun: Winner emerges in ADC candidate’s LGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party took Ejigbo Local Government Area in the 2026 Osun gubernatorial election, polling 18,458 votes to beat APC's Oyebamiji, who garnered 16,195 votes.

Adeleke won Ejigbo with a margin of 2,263 votes. ADC's Salaam finished third in the local government area with 5,053 votes. Ejigbo is Salaam’s home LGA.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
OsogboOsun StateINECAdemola Adeleke
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