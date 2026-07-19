President Tinubu Makes 3 Fresh Appointments, Details Emerge
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of Moshood Akinwande as President of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria
- Two Oyo State representatives, Olusoji Adeoye and Olaribigbe Shiyanbola, were also named as council members
- The new council is scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the SGF's Hall in Abuja
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Moshood Akinwande to lead the Surveyors Council of Nigeria, with the inauguration of the new council set for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Abuja.
Alongside Akinwande's appointment as council president, two Oyo State representatives were named as members: Olusoji Adeoye and Olaribigbe Shiyanbola.
As reported by The Punch, the approvals were communicated through an official letter signed by Permanent Secretary of the General Services Office, Ibrahim Abubakar, acting on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.
Who are the new appointees?
Akinwande is a retired director from the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation and is a native of Oyo town.
Adeoye currently serves as the Surveyor-General of Oyo State, bringing active institutional experience to the council.
Shiyanbola, who hails from Ipapo in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, previously served as Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors and as Secretary of the institution's Board of Fellows.
According to The Nation, SURCON is the regulatory council for surveyors in Nigeria and comprises 59 members.
It includes the Surveyors-General of the 36 states and the Director of Mapping in the Federal Capital Territory.
Inauguration set for Abuja
The appointment letter confirmed that the new council will be inaugurated at the SGF's Hall, Shehu Shagari Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.
The letter noted that council membership spans a broad range of stakeholders:
"Members cut across various interest groups, including representatives of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors from the states, academic institutions offering surveying courses, the military, among others."
Fresh development as Tinubu approves 2 major appointments
Recall that President Tinubu appointed Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin as NIPC board chairperson and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as NEPZA board chairperson
The new chairpersons are expected to advance Nigeria's investment promotion, industrialisation, and non-oil export agenda under the Renewed Hope Agenda.
Jumoke Oduwole-led Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment commented on the fresh appointments.
Read more similar stories on Tinubu's appointments:
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- Jubilation as President Tinubu Makes 15 New Appointments
- Tinubu Gives Appointment to Patrick Obahiagbon, Edo Politician Known for Big Grammar, Details Emerge
- Tinubu Appoints Major General Fadewa as Homeland Security Adviser
- Tinubu Announces 8 Appointments as Resignations Rock Cabinet
- Tinubu Announces New Appointments Amid Renewed Hope Agenda Pursuit
President Tinubu makes 6 key appointments
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu reorganised the Nigeria Police Academy's 16-member governing council in Kano state
Senator Ibrahim Gaidam was appointed as the chairman of the new governing council of the Nigeria Police Academy.
Tinubu appointed six representatives from each geopolitical zone to join the council following recent appointments.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.