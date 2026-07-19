President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of Moshood Akinwande as President of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria

Two Oyo State representatives, Olusoji Adeoye and Olaribigbe Shiyanbola, were also named as council members

The new council is scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the SGF's Hall in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Moshood Akinwande to lead the Surveyors Council of Nigeria, with the inauguration of the new council set for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Abuja.

Alongside Akinwande's appointment as council president, two Oyo State representatives were named as members: Olusoji Adeoye and Olaribigbe Shiyanbola.

Tinubu appoints three Oyo indigenes to the Surveyors Council of Nigeria. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the approvals were communicated through an official letter signed by Permanent Secretary of the General Services Office, Ibrahim Abubakar, acting on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Who are the new appointees?

Akinwande is a retired director from the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation and is a native of Oyo town.

Adeoye currently serves as the Surveyor-General of Oyo State, bringing active institutional experience to the council.

Shiyanbola, who hails from Ipapo in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, previously served as Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors and as Secretary of the institution's Board of Fellows.

According to The Nation, SURCON is the regulatory council for surveyors in Nigeria and comprises 59 members.

It includes the Surveyors-General of the 36 states and the Director of Mapping in the Federal Capital Territory.

Inauguration set for Abuja

The appointment letter confirmed that the new council will be inaugurated at the SGF's Hall, Shehu Shagari Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

The letter noted that council membership spans a broad range of stakeholders:

"Members cut across various interest groups, including representatives of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors from the states, academic institutions offering surveying courses, the military, among others."

Tinubu approves the appointments of three Oyo indigenes to the surveyor council. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Fresh development as Tinubu approves 2 major appointments

Recall that President Tinubu appointed Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin as NIPC board chairperson and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as NEPZA board chairperson

The new chairpersons are expected to advance Nigeria's investment promotion, industrialisation, and non-oil export agenda under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Jumoke Oduwole-led Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment commented on the fresh appointments.

Read more similar stories on Tinubu's appointments:

President Tinubu makes 6 key appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu reorganised the Nigeria Police Academy's 16-member governing council in Kano state

Senator Ibrahim Gaidam was appointed as the chairman of the new governing council of the Nigeria Police Academy.

Tinubu appointed six representatives from each geopolitical zone to join the council following recent appointments.

Source: Legit.ng